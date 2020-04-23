Search

Advanced search

The UEA graduate leading hunt for coronavirus vaccine

PUBLISHED: 15:16 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:58 23 April 2020

Professor Sarah Gilbert, a graduate of the University of East Anglia who is curently at the forefront of the race to develop a Covid-19 vaccine. Picture: University of Oxford

Professor Sarah Gilbert, a graduate of the University of East Anglia who is curently at the forefront of the race to develop a Covid-19 vaccine. Picture: University of Oxford

Archant

A scientist who started her career with a degree from the University of East Anglia is now at the forefront of the race to find a Covid-19 vaccine.

University of East Anglia. Picture: EDP LibraryUniversity of East Anglia. Picture: EDP Library

Sarah Gilbert, professor of vaccinology at Oxford University, is currently leading a team of scientists, who are some of the first in the world to start human trials of a Covid-19 vaccine.

On Tuesday, the work she and her team have been doing caught national attention, when it was one of two UK vaccine projects to receive millions of pounds in Government funding.

But the scientist who is now leading the way in the global search of a Covid-19 vaccine began her scientific career in Norwich.

Professor Gilbert studied for her undergraduate degree (BSc) in Biological Science at UEA between 1980 and 1983 before moving to the University of Hull for further study.

She has been specialising in making and testing malaria and influenza vaccines for more than a decade.

You may also want to watch:

Vice-Chancellor of the UEA, Professor David Richardson, who is himself a Biologist and former Dean of Faculty of Science, said: “Universities are at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19, with the rapid development of potential vaccines a critical element of successfully beating the disease.

“I am especially proud that a former UEA student is playing such a prominent role in this work.

“We are all wishing Professor Gilbert and her team at Oxford University success with the science.”

The Oxford University trials began on Thursday morning with two people being vaccinated, one with the potential Covid-19 vaccine and a second with another vaccine which will be used as a comparison.

Speaking to BBC News of the eve of the start of the trials, Professor Gilbert said: “We just start with two people on the first day, to make sure that everything is well with them, and also that all the procedures are working for the trial and that we are ready to move on to larger numbers.”

She added that six more volunteers would be given doses on Saturday, moving to larger numbers on Monday.

If the trials go well the team hopes to have at least a million doses ready in September.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Husband and father who took his own life was facing bankruptcy

Steven Hill,of Sheringham, who died in October last year. Photo: Police

Large police activity after cannabis plants discovered in seaside village

Police on scene in Walcott. Picture: supplied

B&Q reopens two Norfolk stores during lockdown

B&Q at the Pasteur Road retail park in Great Yarmouth is among the latest stores to reopen Picture: Google Maps

Man dies after fight between driver and pedestrian

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Staff who lost their jobs at three hotels win High Court case for redundancy

Anthony Salter, who was a breakfast chef and lost his job and home. He has since found new employment and a place to live. Pic: submitted

Most Read

WATCH: The moment dozens of deer cross A11

A herd of more than 30 deer were caught on camera crossing the A11 between Norwich and Wymondham. Picture: Steve Maddams

Search for missing woman Chelsie Dack called off as police suspect she entered the water

Searches have been called off for missing Gorleston woman Chelsie Dack, but CCTV enquiries are continuing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

How you can see a bright trail of satellites in the night sky tonight

Radio telescopes and the Milky Way at night

Man dies after fight between driver and pedestrian

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany Woodman

When to watch for meteor shower with up to 100 shooting stars an hour

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Eight more hospital deaths as Norfolk coronavirus toll passes 200

Hospitals in Norfolk have confirmed eight new deaths of patients who had been diagnosed with Covid-19. Picture: Chris Bishop

Large police activity after cannabis plants discovered in seaside village

Police on scene in Walcott. Picture: supplied

Criminal proceedings could be brought in crash death of ‘devoted father’

Rikki Loades, who died in a crash on the A11. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Husband and father who took his own life was facing bankruptcy

Steven Hill,of Sheringham, who died in October last year. Photo: Police

Norfolk house builder to reopen sites next month

Sites under construction by Taylor Wimpey (pictured) will reopen next month. Picture: supplied
Drive 24