Fake Dyson Airwrap and Primark baby toy among recent recalled items

A baby toy from Primark is among items that have been recalled recently. - Credit: PA

A counterfeit Dyson Airwrap which could cause electric shocks and a Primark toy that poses a choking risk are on the list of items which retailers have recalled due to health and safety concerns.

Trading Standards has issued warnings about several items which should be returned to the retailer for a full refund.

A hair clip sold by H&M has been recalled due to a risk of choking.

The battery compartment of the hair clip may break and cause the batteries to leak.

There is a risk that that a child may put the batteries in their mouth of nose and could suffer internal injuries.

The H&M hair clip has been recalled due to a risk of choking. - Credit: Trading Standards

Product identifiers

Product Number: 1008955

Sold 23 July to 29 October 2021

A Magnetic Building Blocks toy that was sold through eBay has been recalled by the Office for Product Safety and Standards.

The 63-piece Magnetic Building Blocks Construction Kit Toy presents a risk of injury as the magnets were found to be have a magnetic flux nearly three times the legal limit.

The Magnetic Building Blocks toy has been recalled due to a risk of injuries. - Credit: Trading Standards

If magnets were swallowed, there is a risk that the magnets become drawn to each other in the digestive system, which could cause serious injury or death if medical attention is not sought.

Another toy sold on eBay named Magnetic Building Blocks Construction Toy 50 / 100 pieces has been recalled.

The magnets in this toy also have a magnetic flux of nearly three times the legal limit, presenting a similar risk of injury.

The Magnetic Building Blocks toy sold through eBay has been recalled due to a risk of injury. - Credit: Trading Standards

A Halfords I-Size Revolve Child Car Seat has been recalled by the manufacturer following a risk of injuries.

The grey and blue seat's rotating locking mechanism is able to be pushed open when in the locked position.

This issue could lead to the seat being able to come unlocked and therefore rotate while in the locked position which is dangerous in the event of a car crash.

The Halfords baby car seat is being recalled due to safety concerns. - Credit: Trading Standards

Product identifiers

Halfords Item code: 327022

A baby bath toy, listed on Amazon as the Earsoon Baby Bath Toys Bath Shower Head, is being recalled due to risk of choking.

During testing, the product was found to be easy to break revealing small parts which a child can choke on.

Product identifiers

Amazon listing: 'EARSOON Baby Bath Toys Bath Shower Head - Electric Elephant Adjustable Shower Head Bathtub Sprinkler Spraying Water Toy for Baby Bathing Time Game 3+ Years Old'

ASIN: B089SDR6DX

Lot / batch number: 68493

A counterfeit Dyson Airwrap sold on eBay has been recalled due to a risk of electric shock and fire.

The counterfeit Dyson Airwrap, sold on eBay, has been recalled due to risk of electric shock. - Credit: Trading Standards

The product's internal wiring is inadequate and if it should fail, the insufficient creepage and clearance distances may lead to the product becoming live, which if touched by a user can lead to an electric shock and present a risk of fire.

Product identifiers

Product listing: 'Dyson Airwrap Complete Hair Styler Gift Edition Copper Gold £339'

Sold by: eBay seller nana_6036

A range of Greenpan Featherweight Casserole Dishes sold at Lakeland have been recalled after a risk of burns was identified.

This was due to water seeping into the layers of the lid of the dish during washing which may cause the product to crack and break when cooking at high temperatures.

The Greenpan casserole dishes, which were sold at Lakeland, have been recalled after a risk of burns was identified. - Credit: Trading Standards

Product identifiers

Greenpan Featherweight Oval Casserole 6.6 l Ref 26339

Greenpan Featherweight Casserole 3.3 l Ref 26338

Greenpan Featherweight Casserole 5.3 l Ref 26337

A baby toy from retailer Primark has been recalled after presenting a choking hazard.

There is a risk of small parts detaching from the wooden xylophone that a child could place in their mouth and choke on.

A wooden xylophone from Primark has been recalled for presenting a choking hazard. - Credit: Trading Standards

Product identifiers

Kimball Number: 7494501