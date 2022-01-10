M&M's and Missguided makeup among items recalled after safety concerns

M&M's and Missguided makeup are among items which have been recalled after safety concerns. - Credit: Mars Wrigley and Trading Standards

M&M's containing an unauthorised ingredient and contaminated Missguided makeup are on the list of items which retailers have recalled due to health and safety concerns.

Trading Standards has issued warnings about several items which should be returned to the retailer for a full refund.

Mars Wrigley has issued a recall for its M&M's Crispy products due to the presence of a genetically modified organism (GMO) in an ingredient produced by one of its suppliers.

Further, there is no GMO authorised for the ingredient under UK law and so the products must be recalled. No other Mars Wrigley brands, products, batch codes, or best before dates are affected.

Mars Wrigley have recalled its M&M's Crispy products. - Credit: Mars Wrigley

Affected products:

Product: M&M's Crispy 246g Pouch Slim

Barcode: 500015952053

Batch Code: 125E2HAG03, 125E3HAG03, 125F1HAG03, 125F2HAG03, 125F3HAG03

Best Before Date: 23.01.2022

Product: M&M's Crispy 107g

Barcode: 500015952021

Batch Code: 126C2HAG03, 125A1HAG03, 125A2HAG03, 125A3HAG03, 125B1HAG03, 125B2HAG03, 125B3HAG03, 125C1HAG03, 125C2HAG03, 125G3HAG03, 126A1HAG03, 126A2HAG03, 126A3HAG03, 126B1HAG03, 126B2HAG03, 126B3HAG03, 126C1HAG03

Best Before Date: 30.01.2022, 23.01.2022

Product: M&M's Crispy Bag 77g

Barcode: 5000159500920

Batch Code: 125G2HAG03, 125D2HAG03, 125D3HAG03, 125E1HAG03, 125G1HAG03, 127F2HAG03, 127F3HAG03

Best Before Date: 23.01.2022

Product: M&M's Crispy Sgl 36G

Barcode: 5000159304245

Batch Code: 125G3HAG03, 125G2HAG03

Best Before Date: 23.01.2022

Missguided has recalled its Right Now Brow Thickening Brow Gel as it poses a chemical risk.

Missguided has recalled its Right Now Brow Thickening Brow Gel due to contamiation of the product. - Credit: Trading Standards

This is due to an identified contamination of the product which does not meet legal quality standards and may cause a reaction to some customers. The product does not comply with the Cosmetic Products Enforcement Regulations 2013.

Product identifiers:

Batch Numbers affected: 52670D39, 52670D40, 52670D51, 54954D39, 52673D40 and 54957D40

Available in colours: Dark 03, Light 01, Medium 02, Super Dark 04

The Office for Product Safety and Standards has issued a recall notice for Ninja Unicorn Crystal Mud as the toy poses a risk of chemical harm to children.

A tested sample contained 691mg/kg of soluble boron which is in excess of the limit of 300mg/kg. Ingestion or contact with an excessive quantity of boron may damage the reproductive system.

The Unicorn Crystal Mud has been recalled due to the the presence of soluble boron over the legal limit. - Credit: Trading Standards

Product identifiers

Barcode: 6926675601851

A circular saw which was sold on Amazon has been recalled due to posing a serious risk of injury.

The saw guard did not spring back once retracted and jammed permanently exposing the blade, which presents a cutting hazard to users.

A circular saw sold on Amazon has been recalled due to safety concerns. - Credit: Trading Standards

Product identifiers:

Carton number: G5790-HG00131HXUK

A circuit breaker sold through Amazon has been recalled due to a risk of electric shock.

The OANON Safety RCD Plug Adapter Portable Circuit Breaker poses a serious risk of shock as there is possible access to live parts.

Product identifiers:

Batch No: LH20001

Model: NB-ZF3E

ASIN: B07YQKYXSM

The RED5 2-metre LED Battery Operated Strip Light has been recalled by MenKind due to a serious chemical risk and a risk of choking as the button battery in the remote control is accessible to young children.

The button batteries may be placed in the mouth and swallowed, presenting a choking hazard for young children and causing damage to the gastrointestinal tract.

The LED strip light has been recalled due to a choking risk. - Credit: Trading Standards

Product identifiers:

Barcode: 5056327908111

Batch number: 774538

Item code: 78878

La Redoute has recalled its Willox Baby Cot after the product presented risk of injuries.

When tested, it was found the spindles of the cot may break which could cause harm to a child. The product does not meet the requirements of the General Product Safety Regulations 2005.

The Willox Cot is being recalled by La Redoute due to risk of injury. - Credit: Trading Standards

Product identifiers:

Model number: GFD473

Barcode number: 3614852577817

Batch number: 930744