News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Fairy lights and M&S bread among items recalled after safety concerns

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 11:57 AM December 20, 2021
File photo dated 11/01/17 of Marks and Spencer on Oxford Street in London. The retailer is expected

Marks & Spencer is among retailers recalling products due to health and safety concerns. - Credit: PA

A Marks & Spencer gluten-free loaf containing gluten is among several items which retailers have recalled due to health and safety concerns.

Trading Standards has issued warnings about several items which should be returned to the retailer for a full refund.

Marks & Spencer is recalling its Made Without Wheat Gluten-free White Sourdough Cob as it contains wheat flour which is not mentioned on the label.

This makes the product a health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to wheat or gluten.

Marks and Spencer recall gluten free sourdough as it contains gluten, announced by Trading Standards

Marks & Spencer is recalling its Made Without Wheat gluten free sourdough cob due to it containing wheat. - Credit: Trading Standards

Product details
Made Without Wheat Gluten Free White Sourdough Cob
Best-before dates: 19 December 2021, 20 December 2021, 21 December 2021 and 22 December 2021
Allergen: gluten (wheat)

The Office for Product Safety and Standards has issued a notice for the recall of Flicker Bulb Flame Effect Fairy Lights due to a risk of electric shock.

This is due to the screw wall of the bulb housing being live, instead of neutral. As a result, a consumer screwing or unscrewing the bulb may cause electrocution.

Most Read

  1. 1 Mid-Norfolk Railway cancels remaining journeys on Polar Express
  2. 2 The Christmas events in Norfolk cancelled due to Covid
  3. 3 Rare white rainbow spotted over Norfolk coast
  1. 4 'It's devastating': Loss of Christmas trade could force village pub to close
  2. 5 Man arrested after crashing car into pedestrian crossing
  3. 6 Plea to families to help get patients out of 'flat out' hospitals for Christmas
  4. 7 New role could be created to boost town's footfall
  5. 8 Police on scene and A1067 blocked after crash
  6. 9 5ft nutcracker returned to pub after becoming 'too hot to handle'
  7. 10 Greater Anglia axes services as Omicron reduces passenger numbers

Product identifiers
SKU: FLICKBULBSTR
ASIN: B09G6PFX6P
Barcode: 5060147014471

The Office for Product Safety and Standards has recalled these fairy lights due to risk of electric shock

The Office for Product Safety and Standards has recalled these fairy lights due to risk of electric shock. - Credit: Trading Standards

A.J. Hornig is recalling various haggis products as they may contain small pieces of blue plastic. The possible presence of plastic makes this product unsafe to eat.

Product details
A.J. Hornig's Ltd's Haggis       
Pack sizes: 1.5k g, 450 g, 200 g and 160 g
Use-by date: 7 January 2022

A.J. Hornig Ltd's Sweet Chilli Haggis
Pack sizes: 1.5 kg, 450 g and 200 g
Use-by date: 7 January 2022

Norfolk
Suffolk
London

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Range is set to open a new store in Norwich.

Go-ahead given for new The Range store in Norwich

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
King's Head New Buckenham

Landlords of village pub leaving after 'incredible four years'

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The Thursford Christmas Spectacular truly lives up to its name. The cast are pictured performing 'Be My Guest'

Christmas spectacular 'devastated' as Covid forces early curtain call

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Paget Adams Drive in Dereham is known for it's amazing Christmas lights

Christmas

Could this be Norfolk's most Christmassy street?

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon