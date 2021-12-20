Fairy lights and M&S bread among items recalled after safety concerns

Marks & Spencer is among retailers recalling products due to health and safety concerns. - Credit: PA

A Marks & Spencer gluten-free loaf containing gluten is among several items which retailers have recalled due to health and safety concerns.

Trading Standards has issued warnings about several items which should be returned to the retailer for a full refund.

Marks & Spencer is recalling its Made Without Wheat Gluten-free White Sourdough Cob as it contains wheat flour which is not mentioned on the label.

This makes the product a health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to wheat or gluten.

Product details

Made Without Wheat Gluten Free White Sourdough Cob

Best-before dates: 19 December 2021, 20 December 2021, 21 December 2021 and 22 December 2021

Allergen: gluten (wheat)

The Office for Product Safety and Standards has issued a notice for the recall of Flicker Bulb Flame Effect Fairy Lights due to a risk of electric shock.

This is due to the screw wall of the bulb housing being live, instead of neutral. As a result, a consumer screwing or unscrewing the bulb may cause electrocution.

Product identifiers

SKU: FLICKBULBSTR

ASIN: B09G6PFX6P

Barcode: 5060147014471

A.J. Hornig is recalling various haggis products as they may contain small pieces of blue plastic. The possible presence of plastic makes this product unsafe to eat.

Product details

A.J. Hornig's Ltd's Haggis

Pack sizes: 1.5k g, 450 g, 200 g and 160 g

Use-by date: 7 January 2022

A.J. Hornig Ltd's Sweet Chilli Haggis

Pack sizes: 1.5 kg, 450 g and 200 g

Use-by date: 7 January 2022