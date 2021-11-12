Tesco and Co-op recall food items over allergy concerns
- Credit: PA
Tesco and Co-op are among several retailers which have recalled products due to urgent health and safety concerns.
Trading Standards has issued warnings about several items which should be returned to the retailer for a full refund.
Co-op is recalling Co-op Salmon En Croute because it contains undeclared prawns and these were not identified on the label.
This could pose a possible health risk to those with a prawn or crustacean allergy.
Some packs were labelled incorrectly due to a packaging error.
Product details:
Co-op Salmon En Croute
Pack size: 400 g
Batch code: WO140950 and WO140951
Use-by date: November 11 and 12, 2021
Allergens: crustaceans
Crunchy Bakery is recalling its Crusty White Loaf due to it containing sesame seeds which were not mentioned on the label.
This makes the product a possible health risk to anyone with an allergy to sesame.
Product details:
Crusty White Loaf
Pack size: 400 g
Best-before date: all best-before dates up to and including November 13, 2021
Allergen: sesame
Tesco has recalled its Tesco Green Thai Style Sauce due to the label not mentioning it contained a milk product.
This could be a health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.
Product details:
Tesco Green Thai Style Sauce
Pack size: 180 g
Use-by date: 21 November 2021
Allergen: milk