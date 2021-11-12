News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Tesco and Co-op recall food items over allergy concerns

Robbie Nichols

Published: 3:14 PM November 12, 2021
People practice social distancing while queuing outside a Tesco Extra store in Twickenham, London, a

Tesco is one of the brands that has recalled a product due to allergy concerns. - Credit: PA

Tesco and Co-op are among several retailers which have recalled products due to urgent health and safety concerns.

Trading Standards has issued warnings about several items which should be returned to the retailer for a full refund.

Co-op is recalling Co-op Salmon En Croute because it contains undeclared prawns and these were not identified on the label.

This could pose a possible health risk to those with a prawn or crustacean allergy.

Some packs were labelled incorrectly due to a packaging error.

Co-op have recalled salmon en croute with a use by date of November 12 due to incorrect labelling.

Co-op have recalled salmon en croute with a use by date of November 12 due to incorrect labelling. - Credit: Trading Standards

Product details:
Co-op Salmon En Croute
Pack size: 400 g
Batch code: WO140950 and WO140951
Use-by date: November 11 and 12, 2021
Allergens: crustaceans

Crunchy Bakery is recalling its Crusty White Loaf due to it containing sesame seeds which were not mentioned on the label.

This makes the product a possible health risk to anyone with an allergy to sesame.

The packaging of Crunchy Bakery's recalled Crusty White Loaf, as announced by Trading Standards

The packaging of the recalled loaf of bread. Crunchy Bakery have recalled all loaves with a best-before date up to and including November 13. - Credit: Trading Standards

Product details:
Crusty White Loaf
Pack size: 400 g
Best-before date: all best-before dates up to and including November 13, 2021
Allergen: sesame

Tesco has recalled its Tesco Green Thai Style Sauce due to the label not mentioning it contained a milk product.

This could be a health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

Product details:
Tesco Green Thai Style Sauce
Pack size: 180 g
Use-by date: 21 November 2021
Allergen: milk

