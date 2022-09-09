Public invited to Norfolk proclamations of King Charles III

The public will be invited to witness a series of Norfolk ceremonies to proclaim King Charles III.

The death of the Queen at Balmoral on Thursday meant her son became the new monarch.

But that needs to be formalised through what is known as the Proclamation.

Picture from 1952, when The Garter King of Arms, Sir George Bellew, read the first public proclamation of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II, at Friary Court, St James's Palace. - Credit: PA

The Accession Council is due to meet at 10am on Saturday, at St James’s Palace in London, to formally proclaim Charles as the new sovereign.

First, the Privy Council gathers without the King to proclaim the new monarch and arrange business relating to the proclamation.

Then Charles holds his first Privy Council, accompanied by Camilla – the new Queen – and William, who are also Privy Counsellors, and makes his personal declaration and oath.

The first public proclamation of the new sovereign is read in the open air from the Friary Court balcony at St James’s Palace by the Garter King of Arms.

That will be followed by proclamations in other towns and cities.

Specifics have yet to be confirmed, but it looks likely that the Norfolk proclamations will take place on Sunday.

The High Sheriff of Norfolk is likely to read the proclamation on the steps of Norfolk County Council's County Hall headquarters at 1pm.

Members of the public are welcome to attend. The Lord-Lieutenant, chairman of Norfolk County Council, the Bishop of Norwich, police chief constable and leader of Norfolk County Council will be in attendance.

Local proclamations by Lord Mayors, Mayors and Chairmen will then follow at borough and district level.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has yet to confirm the precise timings, but said: "On Sunday the public will be invited to witness the mayor read the official proclamation outside of the Town Hall".

Norwich City Council said further details and exact timings for the Norwich Proclamation will follow as soon as they have been confirmed.

North Norfolk Council said it will announce details as soon as it is able.

Broadland District Council, South Norfolk Council, West Norfolk Council and Breckland District Council have yet to confirm details.

Flags, which have been flying at half-mast, following the Queen's death, will be raised to full-mast for the two days of national and local proclamations.

After that, they will return to half-mast and remain so until 8am the day after the funeral.