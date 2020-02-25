Money, Money, Money: Abba night to raise funds for hut

Scouts, Girl Guides and leaders with members of the Downham Market Rotary Club. Pictured: George Bell (back left), Ray Starling, Kay Lincoln, Carolyn Cooper (back second right) and Emma Smith (back right). Picture: Sarah Hussain Archant

An ABBA-themed charity event will help raise funds for "desperate" renovation of Scout and GirlGuiding facilities in a Norfolk town.

The kitchen facilities at the Scouts and Guides hut on Howdale Road in Downham Market. Picture: Sarah Hussain The kitchen facilities at the Scouts and Guides hut on Howdale Road in Downham Market. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Downham Market Rotary Club will be hosting an ABBA night on Friday, March 20, at Downham Market Town Hall, with part of the proceeds from the night going towards the renovation of the Downham Market Scout and Guide Association hut.

The group appealed to the community for help last year saying their facilities on Howdale Road were in need of desperate renovation.

Members of Downham Rotary have since offered to help after being made aware of the situation by Rotarian George Bell and visiting the site in January.

Mr Bell said: "The young people are part of our community and our future and we are always sympathetic to them.

The kitchen facilities at the Scouts and Guides hut on Howdale Road in Downham Market. Picture: Sarah Hussain The kitchen facilities at the Scouts and Guides hut on Howdale Road in Downham Market. Picture: Sarah Hussain

"We support local youth groups and charities and are always raising money for local good causes.

"That's why it is important for us to raise sufficient funds when we put these big events on. That's what our job is."

Kay Lincoln, community and vocational chairperson at Downham Rotary, added: "This is as local as it gets. The kitchen and the bathroom is really poor and we wanted to help.

Downham GirlGuides held an auction last year to raise money to improve their hut facilities. Picture: Sarah Hussain Downham GirlGuides held an auction last year to raise money to improve their hut facilities. Picture: Sarah Hussain

"We really thought the ABBA night would be great. It's just a way we can help them out."

Members of the Scouts, Brownies and GirlGuides will run the raffle on the night and the proceeds will be made towards their facilities.

The building, which is currently used by around 200 people, is estimated to need around £25,000 worth of work.

Carolyn Cooper, 1st Downham Market group Scout leader, said: "We're in desperate need of a new oven and kitchen. It's not really safe and we haven't been able to use it.

"Part of the badge requirement is to make things but can't because of the condition of the kitchen.

"The cupboard doors are falling off and I wouldn't be surprised if the kitchen is the same as when the hut was first built 30 years ago."

Downham Rotary held an ABBA event in March 2016 which was attended by hundreds of people and the event next month will see the return of the UK's leading ABBA tribute band-Planet ABBA. Tickets are £18.50 and can be purchased from Hays Travel on Wales Court and doors open at 7.30pm. Downham GirlGuides are looking for donations. If anyone wants to help email downhamgirlguiding@gmail.com