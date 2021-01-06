Probe into sparklers as second dad left with 'hands like Freddy Krueger'

Published: 4:49 PM January 6, 2021

An investigation into a brand of fireworks has been launched after a second father said a sparkler explosion left him with "hands like Freddy Krueger" on New Year's Eve.

On the same night that Little Plumstead dad-of-five Stuart Ringwood bought a packet of Yoyo Sparklers from Asteroid Fireworks on Heartsease Lane in Norwich, so too did Hethersett father Sam Smith.

And just like Mr Ringwood, the 29-year-old was left with a severely burned hand after the sparkler exploded in his hand that evening.

Hethersett dad Sam Smith, who suffered burns after a Yoyo sparkler exploded in his hand - Credit: Sylvia Smith

He said: "It was not like any sparkler I had used before, it just exploded like a normal firework. The pain was awful,

"My hand now looks like Freddy Krueger's from Nightmare on Elm Street. If it had been one of my children it would have been even worse, it could have easily taken their faces off."

The sparkler was identical to the one bought by Mr Ringwood, which Alan Watts, director of Asteroid Fireworks said had previously been taken off sale and were accidentally mixed in with his regular stock.

Sam Smith's hand following a sparkler explosion - Credit: Sylvia Smith

He said they have since been completely removed from the shop.

Mr Smith added: "I went to the hospital and have been told I will need a skin graft to repair it, but the damage has already been done.

"I was due to start a new job at the beginning of the month but that's now gone because I have been told it will take me 12 weeks to recover. I work in groundworks, so the company was hardly going to be able to wait around 12 weeks for me, so I've lost that opportunity.

"I just hope others will see this and know to avoid Yoyo sparklers, or if they have some tucked away for another day not to use them."

Following both incidents, an investigation has been launched into the sparklers by Norfolk Trading Standards.

A Norfolk County Council Trading Standards spokesperson, said: “We have received a complaint relating to Yoyo sparklers and are investigating this. We would urge anyone else who has experienced an issue with this product to contact our partners Citizens Advice via their website www.citizensadvice.org.uk/consumer or by calling their consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133.”