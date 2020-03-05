Search

'Vulnerable' 22-year-old reported missing

PUBLISHED: 11:52 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:52 05 March 2020

Priya Begum, from Lowestoft. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

Priya Begum, from Lowestoft. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

Archant

Concerns have been raised for a missing 22-year-old woman.

Priya Begum was reported missing to police in the early hours of Thursday morning, March 5.

She was last seen on Wednesday, March 4, at around 12.15pm getting out of a taxi in the North Quay area of Great Yarmouth.

Miss Begum, from Lowestoft, is described as black, 4ft 11ins tall with black, shoulder-length hair, although it is not known what she was wearing at the time.

Suffolk Police have described her as vulnerable, with enquiries ongoing to locate her.

Anyone who has seen Miss Begum, or who has seen a woman matching the description given, is urged to contact the duty sergeant at Lowestoft Police Station on 101.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

