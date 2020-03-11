Final farewells to Caroline Flack at private funeral

Caroline Flack. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West PA Wire/PA Images

Final farewells have been paid to Caroline Flack, after a private funeral for the former Love Island host.

Friends and relatives gathered on Tuesday to remember the presenter, who took her own life at her home in east London last month.

Stacey Solomon and Amanda Holden were among those to pay tribute to Miss Flack, who grew up in Norfolk.

Miss Solomon paid tribute on Instagram and said she would be avoiding social media for the day as a mark of respect.

She said: 'Hold your loved ones close, give them all of the cuddles you have in you and let them know how much you need them in your life.

'You never know when they really might need to know. Love you all. If you're struggling with today, yesterday, the thought of tomorrow, please let someone know. Anyone.'

Britain's Got Talent judge Ms Holden appeared to mark the day by wearing a black and white T-shirt featuring an image of Miss Flack and the words 'Be kind', a photo of which she posted on Instagram.

Miss Flack's friend Keith Lemon, real name Leigh Francis, created the T-shirt to raise money for the Samaritans.

Its words refer to a social media post in which Miss Flack told fans: 'In a world where you can be anything, be kind.'

Television personality Donna Air also shared a photo of herself wearing the T-shirt, writing: 'Until we meet again beautiful girl.'

Miss Flack, 40, stepped down from presenting the 2020 winter series of Love Island after an alleged assault on her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

She pleaded not guilty at a court hearing in December and was released on bail, but she was ordered to stop having any contact with Mr Burton ahead of a trial, which had been due to begin in March.

The inquest into her death has been opened and adjourned until summer.

Following her death, Miss Flack's family released a message to the EDP that she had written days before her death.

She wrote that 'my whole world and future was swept from under my feet' and how she had lost her career and her home.

Enfield-born Miss Flack grew up in Great Hockham and East Wretham. She went to school in Watton.

For help and support visit www.norfolkandwaveneymind.org.uk. Alternatively call the Samaritans' 24/7 free helpline on 116123 or visit www.samaritans.org