Priscilla Bacon Hospice prepares to reopen seven of its shops

PUBLISHED: 12:29 19 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:29 19 June 2020

As UK lockdown restrictions are lifted for non-essential goods and services, local charity Priscilla Bacon Hospice is preparing to reopen their 7 charity shops across Norfolk. Picture: Priscilla Bacon Hospice

As UK lockdown restrictions are lifted for non-essential goods and services, local charity Priscilla Bacon Hospice is preparing to reopen their 7 charity shops across Norfolk. Picture: Priscilla Bacon Hospice

Archant

Priscilla Bacon Hospice is preparing to reopen seven of its charity shops across Norfolk, after non-essential stores were given the go-ahead to start trading again by the government.

A Priscilla Bacon Hospice volunteer loading donated stock onto a van. Picture: Priscilla Bacon Hospice

The phased reopening will start with the charity’s Drayton shop on June 22, followed by six other stores in the coming weeks.

Although the shops have been closed during lockdown, behind the scenes, the charity has been busy sorting through a record amount of stock which has been donated to the organisation off the back of its ‘Spring Clean for Priscilla Bacon Hospice’ campaign.

Launched in March, the campaign encouraged people to have a clear out and gather together items ready to be collected by the charity for its shops.

Hundreds of people responded, registering bags of stock for donation, which the charity is now collecting from homes across Norfolk with the support of Barford Van Hire.

A Hundreds of people responded to PBH's Spring Clean campaign and registered bags of stock for donation which the charity is now collecting from homes across Norfolk, with the support of Barford Van Hire. Picture:Priscilla Bacon Hospice

Hugo Stevenson, head of fundraising and communications for Priscilla Bacon Hospice, said: “We have been amazed at how the public has got behind the campaign and we are delighted to report that in the first 10 days of these collections, over 1,000 bags of stock have been collected.

“We are so grateful to Barford Van Hire for the loan of a vehicle to enable the collections, as well as to Cann Secure Ltd who have provided two 40ft shipping containers for temporary storage space at their Stratton Strawless base.”

Mark Nicholas, CEO of Priscilla Bacon Hospice appeal, said: “I am delighted that two local businesses have jumped at the opportunity to support our campaign with the loan of the van and storage space.”

In 2019, the Priscilla Bacon Hospice appeal was launched to raise the £12.5m needed to build a new specialist hospice for Norfolk.

The charities network of retail shops underpins the cost of fundraising, enabling 93p in every £1 spent to go towards the appeal.

All of the stock collected through the ‘Spring Clean for Priscilla Bacon Hospice’ campaign will help the charity reach its £12.5 million target.

• To learn more or get involved with the campaign, visit www.priscillabaconhospice.org.uk or phone: 0330 223 4274 or fundraising@priscillabaconhospice.org.uk

