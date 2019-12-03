Search

Campaign for new Norfolk and Waveney hospice reaches £5m mark

PUBLISHED: 13:29 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:48 03 December 2019

The launch of the £12 million Priscilla Bacon Hospice Appeal, John Innes Conference Centre, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The launch of the £12 million Priscilla Bacon Hospice Appeal, John Innes Conference Centre, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

An appeal to build a new hospice for people in Norfolk and Waveney has reached the £5m mark, hundreds of people were told at a special Norwich Cathedral service.

(L-R) Lady Bacon, Sir Nicholas Bacon, Rt Revd Graham James, Julie James, Anna Dugdale, Robert Carter and Mark Nicholas at the launch of the £12 million Priscilla Bacon Hospice Appeal, John Innes Conference Centre, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood(L-R) Lady Bacon, Sir Nicholas Bacon, Rt Revd Graham James, Julie James, Anna Dugdale, Robert Carter and Mark Nicholas at the launch of the £12 million Priscilla Bacon Hospice Appeal, John Innes Conference Centre, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Priscilla Bacon Hospice wants to raise £12.5m to build a state-of-the-art centre for palliative and end-of-life care next to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

On Monday evening around 700 people a special service to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Priscilla Bacon Lodge, the current service which needs to be replaced.

You may also want to watch:

Robert Carter, chair of the charity trustees, said in the event programme: "Forty years ago, the people of Norfolk came together to raise the funds to build Priscilla Bacon Lodge. Now it is our turn to do the same for Priscilla Bacon Hospice.

People gather at the Priscilla Bacon Lodge Care service at Norwich CathedralPeople gather at the Priscilla Bacon Lodge Care service at Norwich Cathedral

"A tremendous response from the people of Norfolk and Waveney has resulted in £5m in cash and pledges, but there is a long way to go."

The new hospice will offer 24 inpatient beds alongside improved day care and outpatient facilities. This newspaper is backing the campaign.

To donate visit www.priscillabaconhospice.org.uk/support-us/donate/

