Norwich pupils raise record total to support new hospice lodge appeal
PUBLISHED: 08:13 23 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:14 23 December 2019
Archant
Children at Norwich Lower School have raised a record amount of money to help Priscilla Bacon Hospice's £12.5m appeal.
Some 254 youngsters filled the school with a huge array of stalls and games during the school's annual Christmas fair and raised £3,686 on the day.
You may also want to watch:
Lucy Temple, school council co-ordinator, added: "All of the pupils were very keen to support the Priscilla Bacon Hospice appeal and have shown great enthusiasm in their fundraising efforts.
"I am thrilled that such an important, local development will benefit from the money that they have raised this term."
The school has donated the money to Priscilla Bacon Hospice as the charity is trying to raise £12.5 million to replace its 40 year old hospice with a new building.
John Ingham, master of the Lower School, added: "The Lower School has a proud history of fundraising and this local charity seemed to inspire their efforts."