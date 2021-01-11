Priscilla Bacon Hospice Appeal boosted by volunteer workforce
- Credit: Priscilla Bacon Hospice
Every penny counts for a charity – and saving money can be just as important as raising funds.
The Priscilla Bacon Hospice Appeal has been able to do exactly that after volunteers from Norwich No.1 Round Table stepped in to move thousands of donated items to its seven charity shops for free.
The charity needed help moving all its stock to a warehouse to be sent out to charity shops, where the items would be sold to raise money for its hospice appeal.
Will Casson, the Round Table's chairman, said: "Fifteen members, friends and Anglia Catering Equipment joined together as a volunteer workforce with cars, vans and trailers.
"In less than two hours, we got the job done, which saved the charity time and money and enabled them to supply fresh stock to their shops."
Head of fundraising and communications Hugo Stevenson said Priscilla Bacon Hospice was "incredibly grateful" for the help.
The charity appeal's total raised currently stands at £7.2m, with the hope of breaking ground on a new hospice next summer.
