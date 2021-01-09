Eva, 4, aiming to put smiles on faces with princess walks

Published: 6:00 AM January 9, 2021

Hannah Harrison and her daughter Eva, four, will be walking miles around Hethersett to raise money for Anon Street Team Norwich – and Eva will be dressed as a princess while she does it. - Credit: Hannah Harrison

It's not often you see a princess walking around Hethersett – but if you're lucky you might just spot one from next week.

Hannah Harrison raised more than £1,000 for homelessness charity Anon Street Team Norwich when she covered 400km on a stationary cycle during lockdown last May.

Eight months later, she is hoping to raise another four-figure sum for the organisation by completing a series of walks with her four-year-old daughter Eva – who will be dressed as a mixture of her favourite princesses.

Mrs Harrison hopes it will help put some smiles on people's face during the gloomy winter lockdown.

She said: "I had a chat with her and asked if she wanted to do something, and she was well up for it.

"Obviously we've had to be careful not to do anything unnecessary as I don't want to get in trouble or put Eva at any risk, but we still want to get out as much as we can and why not raise some money in the process?"

Starting from Monday, January 11, the plan is to walk one mile per day for 28 days. To make it more fun, Eva will be making use of her 10 princess outfits – including her favourite, Aurora from Sleeping Beauty.

"It will be lead by her and how tired she gets, but we're hoping to do 28 consecutive days. Me and Eva walk most days anyway and have walked through most weathers getting to school and the like, so I'm hoping it will be fine.

"She is four so she doesn't understand the world and everything that's going on, but she's still really keen to do it and do something nice for other people."

Eva and her mum are hoping to raise £1,500 for Anon Street Team, a grassroots group of volunteers who help to feed and clothe homeless people and rough sleepers in Norwich.

Mrs Harrison knows first-hand what the money can do for people – she is an Anon volunteers, and the £1,080 raised from last year's cycle challenge helped them to purchase storage units, new trolleys flasks and coffee cups, among other items.

"Every single penny we raise gets used on food or vital items. None of it goes to waste."

To find out more or to donate, visit Eva's fundraising page.