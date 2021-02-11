News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Hethersett 'princess' Eva, 4, completes lockdown walking challenge

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 6:00 AM February 11, 2021   
Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits.

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits. - Credit: Hannah Harrison

An amazing four-year-old has completed her 28-day walking challenge which saw her brighten up the streets of Hethersett and raise more than £1,000 for a good cause.

Eva Harrison exceeded her 28 miles in 28 days target, walking a total of 34 miles while not taking a single day off after beginning on Monday, January 11.

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits.

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits. - Credit: Hannah Harrison

Accompanied by mum Hannah, Eva took on high winds, rain and snow to complete her challenge – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits.

"To say I'm proud would be an understatement," Mrs Harrison said.

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits.

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits. - Credit: Hannah Harrison

"She's fallen over, had tantrums, gone to see her school friends who gave her a round of applause.

You may also want to watch:

"She's been stopped in the street by people telling her they like her dress and giving her money. People have waved, beeped and shouted words of encouragement.

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits.

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits. - Credit: Hannah Harrison

"Thank you to everyone who has contributed in any way."

The fundraiser remains open, collecting money for Anon Street Team Norwich. To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/28rq1etd6o

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits.

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits. - Credit: Hannah Harrison

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits.

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits. - Credit: Hannah Harrison

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits.

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits. - Credit: Hannah Harrison

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits.

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits. - Credit: Hannah Harrison

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits.

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits. - Credit: Hannah Harrison

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits.

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits. - Credit: Hannah Harrison

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits.

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits. - Credit: Hannah Harrison

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits.

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits. - Credit: Hannah Harrison

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits.

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits. - Credit: Hannah Harrison

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits.

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits. - Credit: Hannah Harrison

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits.

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits. - Credit: Hannah Harrison

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits.

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits. - Credit: Hannah Harrison

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits.

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits. - Credit: Hannah Harrison

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits.

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits. - Credit: Hannah Harrison

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits.

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits. - Credit: Hannah Harrison

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits.

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits. - Credit: Hannah Harrison

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits.

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits. - Credit: Hannah Harrison

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits.

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits. - Credit: Hannah Harrison

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits.

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits. - Credit: Hannah Harrison

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits.

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits. - Credit: Hannah Harrison

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits.

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits. - Credit: Hannah Harrison

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits.

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits. - Credit: Hannah Harrison

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits.

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits. - Credit: Hannah Harrison


Most Read

  1. 1 More snow expected to fall across Norfolk
  2. 2 'I was bullied into letting strangers in my home' tenant claims amid viewing row
  3. 3 Stunning pictures show 6ft snowdrifts in Norfolk village
  1. 4 First look inside historic ironmongers as new boutique rooms unveiled
  2. 5 Norfolk roofer jailed for vile catalogue of abuse against young boys
  3. 6 'How many are getting clobbered?' Driver's parking charge shock
  4. 7 Man who murdered Norwich woman claims £100,000 after jail beating
  5. 8 Norfolk sex offender who targeted children online to be sentenced today
  6. 9 Bridge now open after getting 'frozen shut'
  7. 10 Flood barriers removed and highways staff abused in Norfolk village
Hethersett News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coastguard operation

Londoners spark manhunt after breaking lockdown to go for a walk in Norfolk

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
The scene from a car window in Southrepps, near Cromer, on the morning of February 8.

Snow drifts block A140 and A149 as Storm Darcy batters Norfolk

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Cars make their way along a snow covered road

More snow and -10C temperatures on the way

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Traffic on the A11 at Attleborough in the snow.

Video

Roads 'very poor' as region wakes to snow and sub-zero temperatures

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus