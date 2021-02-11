Hethersett 'princess' Eva, 4, completes lockdown walking challenge

Published: 6:00 AM February 11, 2021

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits. - Credit: Hannah Harrison

An amazing four-year-old has completed her 28-day walking challenge which saw her brighten up the streets of Hethersett and raise more than £1,000 for a good cause.

Eva Harrison exceeded her 28 miles in 28 days target, walking a total of 34 miles while not taking a single day off after beginning on Monday, January 11.

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits. - Credit: Hannah Harrison

Accompanied by mum Hannah, Eva took on high winds, rain and snow to complete her challenge – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits.

"To say I'm proud would be an understatement," Mrs Harrison said.

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits. - Credit: Hannah Harrison

"She's fallen over, had tantrums, gone to see her school friends who gave her a round of applause.

You may also want to watch:

"She's been stopped in the street by people telling her they like her dress and giving her money. People have waved, beeped and shouted words of encouragement.

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits. - Credit: Hannah Harrison

"Thank you to everyone who has contributed in any way."

The fundraiser remains open, collecting money for Anon Street Team Norwich. To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/28rq1etd6o

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits. - Credit: Hannah Harrison

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits. - Credit: Hannah Harrison

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits. - Credit: Hannah Harrison

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits. - Credit: Hannah Harrison

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits. - Credit: Hannah Harrison

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits. - Credit: Hannah Harrison

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits. - Credit: Hannah Harrison

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits. - Credit: Hannah Harrison

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits. - Credit: Hannah Harrison

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits. - Credit: Hannah Harrison

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits. - Credit: Hannah Harrison

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits. - Credit: Hannah Harrison

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits. - Credit: Hannah Harrison

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits. - Credit: Hannah Harrison

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits. - Credit: Hannah Harrison

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits. - Credit: Hannah Harrison

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits. - Credit: Hannah Harrison

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits. - Credit: Hannah Harrison

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits. - Credit: Hannah Harrison

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits. - Credit: Hannah Harrison

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits. - Credit: Hannah Harrison

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits. - Credit: Hannah Harrison

Eva Harrison, 4, from Hethersett, completed 34 miles in 28 consecutive days of walking – all while dressed in a selection of her favourite princess outfits. - Credit: Hannah Harrison



