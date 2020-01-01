Search

Princess Diana drama will be set in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 08:53 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:53 18 June 2020

Kristen Stewart who will play Diana, Princess of Wales, in a new drama set at Sandringhm Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

Archant

Kristen Stewart will play Diana, Princess of Wales, in a new drama set in Norfolk.

Diana pictured at Sandringham with a young Prince Harry Picture: ArchantDiana pictured at Sandringham with a young Prince Harry Picture: Archant

Set in the early 1990s, it tells the story of a weekend at Sandringham, when Diana decided that her marriage to Prince Charles was no longer working.

Spencer, directed by Pablo Larrain, focuses on how the princess decided that she no longer wished to one day become Queen.

He told Hollywood website Deadline: “She’s a woman who, in the journey of the movie, decides and realises that she wants to be the woman she was before she met Charles.

“It’s only three days of her life and in that very small amount of time, you’re able to get into a wider, bigger perspective of who she was. We all know her fate, what happened to her, and we don’t need to go there. We’ll stay in this more intimate space where she could express where she wants to go and who she wants to be.”

Diana at Sandringham on Christmas Day, 1990 Picture: ArchantDiana at Sandringham on Christmas Day, 1990 Picture: Archant

Filming of the script, written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, is expected to start next year.

It has not been revealed whether any scenes will be shot in Norfolk at locations Diana visited with her then young sons, princes William and Harry, such as Old Hunstanton Beach or the nearby Princess Theatre.

Diana was born at Park House on the Royal Estate and spent her early childhood in Norfolk.

She joined the Royal family’s gathering at Sandringham each Christmas, after marrying Prince Charles in 1981.

Diana soon became a favourite with the crowds at Sandringham Picture: ArchantDiana soon became a favourite with the crowds at Sandringham Picture: Archant

She was a favourite with the crowds who gather to greet the Queen and her family when they attend the Christmas Day service at Sandringham Church.

The couple separated in 1992, after their marriage broke down amid intense media coverage and divorced four years later.

Diana died in a car crash in a Paris underpass on August 3, 1997.

American actress Kristen Stewart, 30, has starred in Snow White and the Huntsman, Clouds of Sils Maria, Personal Shopper, Charlie’s Angels and Underwater.

Topic Tags:

