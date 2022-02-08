News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Kristen Stewart film shot in Norfolk nominated for Oscar

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 3:06 PM February 8, 2022
Kristen Stewart, who plays Princess Diana, on Hunstanton beach for the filming of 'Spencer'

Kristen Stewart, who plays Princess Diana, on Hunstanton beach for the filming of 'Spencer'. - Credit: Linda Hall

A film shot in Norfolk has bagged an Oscar nomination.

Kristen Stewart has been nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for her portrayal of Diana, Princess of Wales, in the film Spencer.

Spencer, released in 2021, centres on a weekend in the early 1990s when Princess Diana joined the Royal Family for Christmas at the Sandringham Estate.

Shooting locations in Norfolk included St Peter and St Paul's Church in Shropham – which stood in for St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham – and Hunstanton beach. 

Kristen Stewart, who plays Princess Diana, and the Spencer film crew were spotted at the Norfolk coast in March 2021.

Dozens of extras were hired for a crowd scene, a recreation of Christmas Day when well-wishers traditionally greet the royals as they walk to morning service.

Another scene was shot on Hunstanton beach where it was rumoured the princess regularly visited. 

Norfolk-native Olivia Coleman was also nominated in the same category for her performance in The Lost Daughter.

Film
Norfolk

Don't Miss

Zak Nelson (right) was kicked and stamped on by Wolverhampton Wanderers supporters at Molineux yesterday.

'Fans climbed over fences to escape' - City supporters attacked after...

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Fanny Adams Catering kitchen takeover at the Ostrich in Castleacre, serving Sunday roasts

Norfolk Live News

Street food vendor taking over pub kitchen to serve 'banging' roast dinners

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
PROP - The Green, Martham

Property with three-bed home and chip shop on sale for £400k

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
A Ford Focus burst into flames on Sprowston Road in Norwich yesterday.

Video

Watch: Car bursts in to flames in busy city suburb

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon