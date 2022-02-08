Kristen Stewart film shot in Norfolk nominated for Oscar

Kristen Stewart, who plays Princess Diana, on Hunstanton beach for the filming of 'Spencer'. - Credit: Linda Hall

A film shot in Norfolk has bagged an Oscar nomination.

Kristen Stewart has been nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for her portrayal of Diana, Princess of Wales, in the film Spencer.

Spencer, released in 2021, centres on a weekend in the early 1990s when Princess Diana joined the Royal Family for Christmas at the Sandringham Estate.

Shooting locations in Norfolk included St Peter and St Paul's Church in Shropham – which stood in for St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham – and Hunstanton beach.

Kristen Stewart, who plays Princess Diana, and the Spencer film crew were spotted at the Norfolk coast in March 2021.

Dozens of extras were hired for a crowd scene, a recreation of Christmas Day when well-wishers traditionally greet the royals as they walk to morning service.

Another scene was shot on Hunstanton beach where it was rumoured the princess regularly visited.

Norfolk-native Olivia Coleman was also nominated in the same category for her performance in The Lost Daughter.