Gallery
PICTURES: Filming for Princess Diana movie continues in Norfolk
- Credit: Linda Hall
Filming for a new movie about Princess Diana is continuing in Norfolk.
New pictures have emerged showing members of the cast and crew at Hunstanton beach on Wednesday (March 24).
Kristen Stewart, who plays the Princess of Wales in the forthcoming film, 'Spencer', can be seen from distance in the images, as can Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins.
It has long been mooted that Diana would be drive to Hunstanton beach for a walk to clear her head while staying at Sandringham with the Royals.
On Saturday, another Norfolk location was buzzing with activity as film crews descended on the Breckland village of Shropham, near Attleborough.
A scene was being shot at St Peter and St Paul's Church, which is intended to replicate the Royal Family's visits to church on the Sandringham Estate.
Dozens of extras have been hired for a crowd scene, suggesting a recreation of Christmas Day, when well-wishers traditionally greet the royals as they walk to morning service.
Church Road was blocked by security staff, as was access to the Shropham Village Hall and the small industrial estate where Amazon Leisure is based.
Both locations were being used as a base by the film's producers.
Spencer focusses on the Royal Family's Christmas gathering at Sandringham, in 1991, when Diana decided her marriage to Prince Charles was over.
It stars Stewart, best known for playing Bella in the Twilight Saga, alongside Poldark star Jack Farthing as Prince Charles.
Timothy Spall, Hawkins and Sean Harris also feature among the cast.
Spencer is directed by Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larrain and written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, with an original score by Radiohead multi-instrumentalist Jonny Greenwood.
Production is in its final stages and the movie is set for release later this year.