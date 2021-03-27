News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
PICTURES: Filming for Princess Diana movie continues in Norfolk

Thomas Chapman

Published: 1:35 PM March 27, 2021    Updated: 2:06 PM March 27, 2021
Kristen Stewart, who plays Princess Diana, on Hunstanton beach for the filming of 'Spencer'

Kristen Stewart, who plays Princess Diana, on Hunstanton beach for the filming of 'Spencer' - Credit: Linda Hall

Filming for a new movie about Princess Diana is continuing in Norfolk.

New pictures have emerged showing members of the cast and crew at Hunstanton beach on Wednesday (March 24).

Kristen Stewart (left) and Sally Hawkins on Hunstanton beach for the filming of 'Spencer'

Kristen Stewart (left) and Sally Hawkins on Hunstanton beach for the filming of 'Spencer' - Credit: Linda Hall

Kristen Stewart, who plays the Princess of Wales in the forthcoming film, 'Spencer', can be seen from distance in the images, as can Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins.

It has long been mooted that Diana would be drive to Hunstanton beach for a walk to clear her head while staying at Sandringham with the Royals. 

Undated handout photo issued by Fabula Films/Komplizen Film/Shoebox Films showing Kristen Stewart as

Twilight star Kristen Stewart plays Princess Diana in 'Spencer', some of which has been filmed in Norfolk - Credit: PA

On Saturday, another Norfolk location was buzzing with activity as film crews descended on the Breckland village of Shropham, near Attleborough.

A scene was being shot at St Peter and St Paul's Church, which is intended to replicate the Royal Family's visits to church on the Sandringham Estate.

The Princess of Wales (left) at Sandringham with Prince William and Harry and the Princess Royal (ri

Princess Diana at Sandringham with Princes William and Harry and the Princess Royal (right) on Christmas Day 1991 - Credit: Archant Library

Dozens of extras have been hired for a crowd scene, suggesting a recreation of Christmas Day, when well-wishers traditionally greet the royals as they walk to morning service. 

Church Road was blocked by security staff, as was access to the Shropham Village Hall and the small industrial estate where Amazon Leisure is based.

Church Road in Shropham was blocked as filming took place for the movie about Princess Diana, 'Spencer'

Church Road in Shropham was blocked as filming took place for the movie about Princess Diana, 'Spencer' - Credit: Archant

Both locations were being used as a base by the film's producers. 

Spencer focusses on the Royal Family's Christmas gathering at Sandringham, in 1991, when Diana decided her marriage to Prince Charles was over.

Dozens of cars were parked at Shropham Village Hall for the filming of 'Spencer'

Dozens of cars were parked at Shropham Village Hall for the filming of 'Spencer' - Credit: Archant

It stars Stewart, best known for playing Bella in the Twilight Saga, alongside Poldark star Jack Farthing as Prince Charles.

Timothy Spall, Hawkins and Sean Harris also feature among the cast.

Filming for 'Spencer', about the life of Princess Diana, takes place on Hunstanton beach

Filming for 'Spencer', about the life of Princess Diana, takes place on Hunstanton beach - Credit: Linda Hall

Spencer is directed by Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larrain and written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, with an original score by Radiohead multi-instrumentalist Jonny Greenwood.

Production is in its final stages and the movie is set for release later this year. 

24/02/1981: On this day in 1981, Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer announce their engagement PR

'Spencer' focuses on the Royal Family's Christmas gathering at Sandringham in 1991, when Diana decided her marriage to Prince Charles was over - Credit: PA

'Spencer', a new film about Princess Diana, being filmed on Hunstanton beach

'Spencer', a new film about Princess Diana, being filmed on Hunstanton beach - Credit: Linda Hall

'Spencer', a new film about Princess Diana, being filmed in Hunstanton

'Spencer', a new film about Princess Diana, being filmed in Hunstanton - Credit: Linda Hall

'Spencer', a new film about Princess Diana, being filmed on Hunstanton beach

'Spencer', a new film about Princess Diana, being filmed on Hunstanton beach - Credit: Linda Hall

Filming for 'Spencer', about the life of Princess Diana, takes place on Hunstanton beach

Filming for 'Spencer', about the life of Princess Diana, takes place on Hunstanton beach - Credit: Linda Hall

Kristen Stewart, who plays Princess Diana, on Hunstanton beach for the filming of 'Spencer'

Kristen Stewart, who plays Princess Diana, on Hunstanton beach for the filming of 'Spencer' - Credit: Linda Hall


