Princess Charlotte beams in blue in Norfolk as she turns seven

Princess Charlotte pictured with cocker spaniel Orla to mark her seventh birthday. - Credit: The Duchess of Cambridge

Princess Charlotte has been pictured with the family cocker spaniel in a sea of Norfolk bluebells to mark her seventh birthday.

The young royal was born on May 2, 2015 and is William and Kate’s middle child, with her younger brother Prince Louis also recently celebrating his birthday at Holkham Beach.

She was photographed by her mum the Duchess of Cambridge to celebrate her birthday, which is something she does to mark important occasions with her children.

The Cambridge family spend much of their time away from London at their Norfolk home of Anmer Hall on the Queen's Sandringham estate.

Princess Charlotte pictured in a sea of bluebells to mark her birthday. - Credit: Duchess of Cambridge

Charlotte and pet dog Orla appear in one of three pictures and she is wearing a cable knit blue jumper which matches the flowers around her.

In the picture featuring Orla, the dog - who has a black shiny coat - is looking to its right while Charlotte grins towards the camera, holding flowers in her left hand.

In one of the other pictures Charlotte is sitting cross-legged, while in the final picture she is sitting with her arms around her knees.

Kate is a keen amateur photographer, and in 2017 she accepted a lifetime honorary membership of the Royal Photographic Society which recognised her "talent and enthusiasm".

Last year, a picture of Charlotte looking happy and relaxed in a floral summer dress was released to mark her sixth birthday.

For her fifth birthday, Charlotte was pictured helping her brothers and their parents to load a van with food and delivering meals for people in need in Norfolk.

Princess Charlotte is all smiles as she turns seven. - Credit: PA/Duchess of Cambridge

The birthday girl's full title is Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge.

She was born at the private maternity Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, central London, at 8.34am on May 2, 2015, weighing 8lb 3oz.

Charlotte has been seen in public on two occasions recently.

She was with her parents and brother Prince George at the Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel in Windsor on April 17.

On March 29 she was with her parents and George for the Duke of Edinburgh's memorial service at Westminster Abbey for what was the Cambridge children's first outing at a major church event.