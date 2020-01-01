Search

Princess Charlotte joins parents to help Norfolk charity food deliveries

PUBLISHED: 22:49 01 May 2020 | UPDATED: 08:54 02 May 2020

Princess Charlotte helps with food deliveries in Norfolk ahead of her fifth birthday. Picture: The Duchess of Cambridge

Princess Charlotte helps with food deliveries in Norfolk ahead of her fifth birthday. Picture: The Duchess of Cambridge

PA Media

Ahead of her fifth birthday, Princess Charlotte has been helping to load a van with food and delivering meals for those in need in Norfolk.

Princess Charlotte pictured ahead of her fifth birthday by her mother. Picture: The Duchess of CambridgePrincess Charlotte pictured ahead of her fifth birthday by her mother. Picture: The Duchess of Cambridge

Charlotte was volunteering with her parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and brothers Prince George and Prince Louis, ahead of her birthday which she celebrates on Saturday.

Prince Louis celebrates second birthday in Norfolk with tribute to NHS workers

Official photographs show the princess holding white bags of fresh food for pensioners shielding themselves due to the coronavirus outbreak or other vulnerable people in lockdown.

Princess Charlotte helps with food deliveries in Norfolk ahead of her fifth birthday. Picture: The Duchess of CambridgePrincess Charlotte helps with food deliveries in Norfolk ahead of her fifth birthday. Picture: The Duchess of Cambridge

In one image she is knocking on the door of an elderly resident as she holds a bag of fresh pasta which William, Kate and their children spent several hours making the day before the delivery.

The Cambridges got soaked as they made their rounds, likely to be in the area around their home of Anmer Hall which is on the Queen’s Norfolk estate of Sandringham.

Princess Charlotte helps with food deliveries in Norfolk ahead of her fifth birthday. Picture: The Duchess of CambridgePrincess Charlotte helps with food deliveries in Norfolk ahead of her fifth birthday. Picture: The Duchess of Cambridge

Over the past five weeks, the Queen’s Sandringham staff have been preparing and delivering meals for pensioners and vulnerable people living in the local area, Buckingham Palace has said.

Around 1,000 meals were made and delivered in the first week alone.

Princess Charlotte helps with food deliveries in Norfolk ahead of her fifth birthday. Picture: The Duchess of CambridgePrincess Charlotte helps with food deliveries in Norfolk ahead of her fifth birthday. Picture: The Duchess of Cambridge

It is not known if William was behind the wheel of the delivery van which was from the Sandringham Visitor Centre.

Royal couple to release 'in this together' mental health message from Norfolk retreat

Four pictures, taken in April by Kate, have been released and the final photograph is a portrait of her daughter smiling as she looks straight at the camera.

The birthday girl’s full title is Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge,.

She was born at the private maternity Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, central London, at 8.34am on May 2 2015, weighing 8lb 3oz.

Kate is a keen amateur photographer and patron of the Royal Photographic Society which has regularly released pictures she has taken of George, six, and Louis, two, to mark their birthdays.

