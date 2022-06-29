News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Princess Anne receives warm welcome at Royal Norfolk Show

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 12:04 PM June 29, 2022
The Princess Royal, Princess Anne, received a warm welcome from visitors to the Royal Norfolk Show

Thousands of visitors from around the county packed into the showground today to catch a glimpse of Princess Anne at the Royal Norfolk Show. 

Arriving in style in a black Range Rover, the Princess Royal was welcomed by the crowd that had gathered outside the Norfolk Beekeepers’ Association tent. 

The Princess Royal, Princess Anne, arrived at the Royal Norfolk Show in a black Range Rover

Her royal highness spoke with stewards from the show and individuals from nearby stalls, who presented her with special gifts including a silk scarf and bird boxes. 

As she made her way around the grounds, visiting school children and animals, she was generous with both her time and shared many smiles with those she met. 

The Princess Royal, Princess Anne, received a warm welcome from visitors to the Royal Norfolk Show

Princess Anne also looked a picture of summer in her lightweight apricot jacket with floating tea dress in complimentary navy – the perfect ensemble for the show’s pleasant weather. 

  • Check back on the website for more Royal Norfolk Show updates as they happen. 
