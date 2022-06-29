The Princess Royal, Princess Anne, received a warm welcome from visitors to the Royal Norfolk Show - Credit: Donna-Louise Bishop

Thousands of visitors from around the county packed into the showground today to catch a glimpse of Princess Anne at the Royal Norfolk Show.

Arriving in style in a black Range Rover, the Princess Royal was welcomed by the crowd that had gathered outside the Norfolk Beekeepers’ Association tent.

Her royal highness spoke with stewards from the show and individuals from nearby stalls, who presented her with special gifts including a silk scarf and bird boxes.

As she made her way around the grounds, visiting school children and animals, she was generous with both her time and shared many smiles with those she met.

Princess Anne also looked a picture of summer in her lightweight apricot jacket with floating tea dress in complimentary navy – the perfect ensemble for the show’s pleasant weather.