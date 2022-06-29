Second day of the Royal Norfolk Show 2011 at the Norfolk Showground. HRH The Princess Royal attending the show Presenting five Fellows of the Royal Norfolk Show - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2011

It has been more than a decade since the Princess Royal last visited the county’s Royal Norfolk Show.

The Royal Family has a long-standing relationship with the county’s largest agricultural event and their visit is often a highlight.

Today (Wednesday, June 29), Princess Anne was welcomed back for what is the show’s 158th year, of which the past 65 have taken place at the Norfolk Showground.

Second day of the Royal Norfolk Show 2011 at the Norfolk Showground. HRH The Princess Royal attending the show - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2011

And while Her Royal Highness spent the day meeting exhibitors, show-goers, and stewards, we took a look back at her last visit from June 30, 2011.

On that day, she spent more than two hours during the closing moments exploring everything the show had to offer.

She showed her countryside credentials as she chatted knowledgeably to stall holders, saw prize-winning animals, and even dropped in to help a Norfolk brewer celebrate its 30th birthday.

Second day of the Royal Norfolk Show 2011 at the Norfolk Showground. HRH The Princess Royal attending the show Watching the Norfolk Young Farmers lawnmower display in action in Grand Ring - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2011

She was presented with a posy by a then-aged 11-year-old Polly Papworth, before she took up her new post as president of the Royal Agricultural Society of the Commonwealth following her father's retirement.

Stephen Letch, from Long Straw Thatching near Harleston, showed the Princess how the thatching method was done giving her a demonstration.

An Olympic equestrian medallist, she was keen not to disturb the judging of the Veteran Horse Olympia Qualifier Class before meeting young winning exhibitors in the farming area.

Second day of the Royal Norfolk Show 2011 at the Norfolk Showground. HRH The Princess Royal attending the show - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2011

And finally, at the Woodforde's tent, the Princess spent time chatting to the brewer about their old favourite Norfolk Nip which was originally brewed by Norwich company Steward and Patteson from 1929.

The princess cut a cake marking the ales' 30th birthday.