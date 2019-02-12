Prince’s Trust team raise money for Mind allotment
PUBLISHED: 13:14 15 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:25 15 February 2019
Young people on a Prince’s Trust course are raising money to restore a mental health charity’s allotment.
Donations from shoppers helped take the total to more than �500 Picture: Chris Bishop
The group from King’s Lynn has spent two days fund raising in Tesco’s Hardwick Road store.
After helping shoppers pack bags in return for donations, they moved on to complete a 143-mile simulated ride around Norfolk on exercise bikes.
They were hoping to raise £800 for the project, at King’s Lynn Mind’s allotment at Lynnsport.
The work will include a fire pit, shelter and new seating on the award-winning plot.
