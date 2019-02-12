Prince’s Trust team raise money for Mind allotment

Young people on a Prince’s Trust course are raising money to restore a mental health charity’s allotment.

The group from King’s Lynn has spent two days fund raising in Tesco’s Hardwick Road store.

After helping shoppers pack bags in return for donations, they moved on to complete a 143-mile simulated ride around Norfolk on exercise bikes.

They were hoping to raise £800 for the project, at King’s Lynn Mind’s allotment at Lynnsport.

The work will include a fire pit, shelter and new seating on the award-winning plot.