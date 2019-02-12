The famous faces who supported Norfolk Day in 2018

Stephen Fry backed Norfolk Day 2018. Picture: Matthew Usher. © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2015

From royalty to national treasures and well known local personalities, the inaugural Norfolk Day received the backing of dozens of famous faces.

Last year Prince William also said he hoped Norfolk Day would become a tradition. . Picture: PA Wire/PA Images Last year Prince William also said he hoped Norfolk Day would become a tradition. . Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

Now, on the launch of Norfolk Day 2019, we look back at who supported us last year.

In 2018, Prince William said the county had a “particularly special personal connection” to his family which stretched back more than 150 years.

He said: “My family’s connections with the county of Norfolk go back more than 150 years when Queen Victoria bought Sandringham House.

“My mother was born at Park House in the grounds of Sandringham, and many other family moments have taken place here.

“So it already felt like home when Catherine and I lived there for the first years of George and Charlotte’s lives while I had a job as a pilot for East Anglian Air Ambulance up the road in Cambridge.”

The prince also said he hoped Norfolk Day would become a tradition.

He said: “I sincerely hope that Norfolk Day becomes an entrenched tradition in the life of this county for years to come.”

Television presenter and comedian Stephen Fry also gave his backing to the first ever Norfolk Day.

Richard Hughes, left, with the Shaun Allen, right, at The Assembly House Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Richard Hughes, left, with the Shaun Allen, right, at The Assembly House Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Tweeting his support on July 27 last year, Mr Fry, who hails from the country said: “It’s the first ever #NorfolkDay today, so I’m sending my best wishes to Norfolkians far and wide. I’m proud to be from @Norfolk – a county of unique character, difference, beauty and charm. May this year’s event be the first of many!”

Lots of the county’s chefs also supported the event, and Charlie Hodson - who has returned to be a Norfolk Day ambassador again this year - said he saw Norfolk as the UK’s larder.

Richard Hughes, chef director of the Assembly House in Norwich, said Norfolk was the envy of Britain when it came to food.

He said: “The county is the envy of Britain when it comes to spectacular produce, artisan enterprises, fabulous dining experiences and top-drawer service.”

Norfolk Day 2018. Fun at Potter Heigham. Ronan Lumb as Lord Nelson on the Spark of Light boat at Herbert Woods. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Norfolk Day 2018. Fun at Potter Heigham. Ronan Lumb as Lord Nelson on the Spark of Light boat at Herbert Woods. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

In the world of sport F1 driver Martin Brundle described Norfolk as “the best place on earth” and television presenter Jake Humphrey recorded a specially created Love Letter to Norfolk.

What is Norfolk Day?

Taking place on Saturday, July 27, Norfolk Day is a celebration of everything the county has to offer, a day of fun, festivities and laughter.

Backed by the Eastern Daily Press, Norwich Evening News and BBC Radio Norfolk, the day is an opportunity to shout and cheer about how fantastic our county is and one everyone is encouraged to take part in.

As with last year, individuals, businesses, community groups and organisations are being encouraged to get involved and start thinking about how they can celebrate the big day.

Stuck for ideas? Here’s how people celebrated Norfolk Day last year

Details of all events and those taking part will be revealed in this newspaper, online and via social media in the run up to the day. Over the next few weeks we’ll be reopening our Norfolk Day shop and giving you tips and ideas about what to do to celebrate the big day.

• To get involved email norfolkday@archant.co.uk, tweet @norfolk using #NorfolkDay or log on to the Norfolk Day Facebook group.