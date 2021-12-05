Prince William shares impact of life and death moments in Sandringham walk

Prince William has revealed the impact of moments of life and death on his mental health while working as a helicopter pilot with the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA).

He talks openly about his own emotional wellbeing in a new podcast for Apple, made while he was walking through the Queen's Sandringham estate.

During the recording the Duke covered a wide range of topics from being out of his "comfort zone" singing on stage with Taylor Swift and Jon Bon Jovi, to the effect on his mental health of working as an air ambulance pilot.

The Duke of Cambridge served with the EAAA between March 2015 and July 2017. During the podcast, he reveals the mental strain the role placed on him - becoming emotional as he describes meeting a former patient.

The duke's voice breaks when he recounts being introduced to the un-named person who recovered, but not fully, following an incident dealt with by the duke and his former EAAA crew, and he says: "It even makes me quite emotional now."

It is thought the prince may have been referring to an incident involving severe injuries to a child.

Previously speaking about his time with the air ambulance, he said: “Talking was really important, but even that wasn’t quite enough for one particular incident for me.

“I worked several times on very traumatic jobs involving children, and after I had my own children I think the relation between the job and the personal life was what really took me over the edge, and I started feeling things that I have never felt before, and I got very sad and very down about this particular family.”

The Duke of Cambridge is a father of three children: George, Charlotte and Louis. - Credit: Ian Burt

The prince added that talking to colleagues helped him to “come to terms with the enormous sadness” of what had happened.

The new podcast sees him strolling around Sandringham, taking listeners on a 'walking tour' of the estate, sharing personal stories and discussing songs which hold particular significance for him.

He reveals how the Tina Turner hit The Best brings back treasured memories of his mother singing it at the "top of her voice" with her sons as she drove them to school.

The duke said: "Because sitting in the backseat singing away, it felt like a real family moment. My mother, she'd be driving along singing at the top of her voice and we'd even get the policeman in the car, he'd be occasionally singing along as well."

With birdsong in the background, he added: "You'd be singing and listening to music right the way up to the gates of school when they dropped you off and that's when reality kind of sunk in - you really were going back to school.

"Because before that you're lost in songs - want to play it again, just to keep that family moment going. And when I listen to it now it takes me back to those car rides and brings back lots of memories of my mother."

His children appear to have inherited his love of music and the duke recounts Princess Charlotte going "crazy" dancing to Shakira, and how the AC/DC song Thunderstruck is a "Monday morning" track that gets him "back into the grind of the week".

The new podcast is part of the Time To Walk series, which features on the Apple watch, for the technology company's Fitness+ subscribers.

Dolly Parton, Anthony Joshua and Naomi Campbell have also recorded an audio walking tour, like William, to encourage the public to get active for their mental health.

Apple will stream three special audio airings of the Time To Walk episode featuring William free of charge on Apple Music 1, the global radio station on Apple Music, on Monday.















