News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Prince William thanks staff at vaccine centre for 'incredible efforts'

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 1:55 PM February 22, 2021    Updated: 2:09 PM February 22, 2021
The Duke of Cambridge speaks to staff and volunteers during his visit to the King's Lynn Corn Exchange.

The Duke of Cambridge speaks to staff and volunteers during his visit to the King's Lynn Corn Exchange Vaccination Centre in King's Lynn. - Credit: PA

Prince William has visited a Norfolk vaccine centre to thank staff for their "incredible efforts" during the Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

The Duke of Cambridge visited the mass coronavirus centre at the King’s Lynn Corn Exchange on Monday, February 22, to pay tribute to the work and dedication of staff" in administering Covid jabs.

The Duke of Cambridge speaks to staff and volunteers during his visit to the King's Lynn Corn Exchan

The Duke of Cambridge speaks to staff and volunteers during his visit to the King's Lynn Corn Exchange Vaccination Centre in King's Lynn. - Credit: Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire/PA Images

The site, which opened at the start of February, is one of Norfolk's large-scale centres and has delivered thousands of vaccines to people every week since its launch.

During the visit, Prince William spoke to NHS staff and volunteers about their experiences of being involved in the largest vaccination programme in British history.

The Duke of Cambridge speaks to staff and volunteers during his visit to the King's Lynn Corn Exchan

The Duke of Cambridge speaks to staff and volunteers during his visit to the King's Lynn Corn Exchange Vaccination Centre in King's Lynn. - Credit: Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire/PA Images

He also met and spoke with a number of people who were receiving their vaccine.

Sandra Laycock, vaccination nurse and The Duke.

Sandra Laycock, vaccination nurse and The Duke. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust

Vaccination nurse Sandra Laycock,  who undertakes clinical assessments to ensure it is safe to deliver the vaccine to people, said: “The Duke was really interested in all that we were doing here to protect people and help them return to a more normal way of life in the future.”

Nicky Srahan, Clinical Lead for the Trust’s large scale vaccination programme; The Duke; Margot Smith, Immunisation Nurse

Nicky Srahan, Clinical Lead for the Trust’s large scale vaccination programme; The Duke; Margot Smith, Immunisation Nurse - Credit: Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust

You may also want to watch:

Immunisation nurse Margot Smith, who was drawing up the vaccines, said: “It was great to explain the vaccination process to the Duke – he was really interested in my role in the vaccination centre today and my usual role as a school immunisation nurse.“

Vaccinator Debbie Rudd added: “It was great to hear that the Duke was so positive about people having their vaccinations and he thanked us for everything we are doing to support the vaccination programme.”

The Duke speaking with a local resident at the centre on Monday.

The Duke speaking with a local resident at the centre on Monday. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust

Most Read

  1. 1 Man's body discovered near A47 flyover on edge of Norwich
  2. 2 Medieval tower bought for £1 from Poundstretcher
  3. 3 Farmer gets go-ahead for couples-only 'Hobbit' holiday pods
  1. 4 Gyms, haircuts and family hugs: What you want in lockdown roadmap
  2. 5 Man arrested after fire at Norwich hotel
  3. 6 Tributes pour in for Lotus employee with 'magic touch'
  4. 7 'I loved my house' - Properties days away from demolition for new bridge
  5. 8 Suspected stolen car on fire after crash into ditch
  6. 9 9 Norfolk villages you may never have heard of
  7. 10 Couple 'in state of undress' at beauty spot fined for lockdown breach

Volunteers Fliss and Stewart Davidson said it was a "great privilege" to be part of the vaccination programme.

They added: "We’ve been volunteering with the RVS since March last year and with the vaccination centres in Wisbech and King's Lynn for several weeks.

The Duke with Matthew Winn, Mike Passfield and Dr David Vickers.

The Duke with Matthew Winn, Mike Passfield and Dr David Vickers. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust

"The Duke was interested to hear how our role helps reassure people who are waiting to have their vaccine and how positive the atmosphere is at the Centre.”

Mike Passfield, clinical operations director for the trust’s large-scale vaccination centres, said it was a privilege to lead the mass vaccination centre programme on behalf of Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust.

Administrator Clare Levere with The Duke, Debbie Rudd, Mike Passfield and Matthew Winn.

Administrator Clare Levere with The Duke, Debbie Rudd, Mike Passfield and Matthew Winn. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust

The clinical operations director added: "I enjoyed sharing with the Duke how many organisations have collectively worked together to overcome our logistical challenges and rolled out this life saving vaccination programme.”

Matthew Winn, chief executive of Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust said they were delighted to welcome the Duke and highlighted the efforts of NHS staff and the "army of volunteers" across the local hospitals, GPs and pharmacists.

Fliss and Stewart Davidson, Matthew Winn and The Duke.

Fliss and Stewart Davidson, Matthew Winn and The Duke. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust

On his visit, William was also asked about the health of his grandad Prince Philip, who is in hospital, and was said to have given a reassuring wink.

The Corn Exchange in King's Lynn is now being used as a Covid-19 Vaccination Centre. Picture: Ian Bu

The Corn Exchange in King's Lynn is now being used as a Covid-19 Vaccination Centre. - Credit: Ian Burt

 He said: "Yes, he's OK, they're keeping an eye on him."

The Corn Exchange in King's Lynn is now being used as a Covid-19 Vaccination Centre. Picture: Ian Bu

The Corn Exchange in King's Lynn is now being used as a Covid-19 Vaccination Centre. - Credit: Ian Burt

Figures published by NHS England have revealed that around 307,716 doses of the vaccination have been delivered to people living in Norfolk and Waveney for the period up to February 14, with 94pc of over 80s, 97pc of 75 to 79 year olds and 73pc of 70 to 74 year olds receiving their first dose.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cock Inn, Old Lakenham, Norfolk being converted into luxury home

Historic pub being transformed into £1million luxury home

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
A worried dog walker called police after spotting the bottom half of a person in a hedge near Downham Market, but when police arrived they discovered it was, in fact, a mannequin dressed up to look realistic.

Worried dog walker rang police after falling for 'creative' mannequin prank

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Prime minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVI

Coronavirus | Updated

Government's lockdown easing – what do we know so far?

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Emma Greeno. PIC: Norfolk Police

Clerk who stole £120,000 from charity given more time to repay cash

Christine Cunningham

person
Comments powered by Disqus