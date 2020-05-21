Search

Prince William’s insight into family life in Norfolk during charity video call

PUBLISHED: 08:27 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 08:27 21 May 2020

The Duke of Cambridge has given a glimpse into family life in Norfolk joking the success of meal times depends very much on “what’s on the table”.

The Duke of Cambridge speaking via video call to the Finding Your Feet organisation. The duke had expected to be in Scotland, where he is known as the Earl of Strathearn, this week for the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland before the Covid-19 lockdown forced the event to be cancelled. Photo credit: Kensington Palace/PA WireThe Duke of Cambridge speaking via video call to the Finding Your Feet organisation. The duke had expected to be in Scotland, where he is known as the Earl of Strathearn, this week for the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland before the Covid-19 lockdown forced the event to be cancelled. Photo credit: Kensington Palace/PA Wire

Prince William made the comments during a video call to a charity in Glasgow that provides hot and healthy meals for vulnerable families during the coronavirus pandemic.

The duke had expected to be in Scotland, where he is known as the Earl of Strathearn, this week for the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland before the Covid-19 lockdown forced the event to be cancelled.

Royal engagements have instead gone digital, with William video calling the PEEK Project (Possibilities for Each and Every Kid) in Glasgow about its work, which has been helped by the National Emergencies Trust (NET) Coronavirus Appeal.

Given a tour of their food truck Peekachew - named by the children it helps - he hailed the “incredible” efforts of community chef Charlie Farrally and the record 900 meals made in one day in the van and kitchens loaned by local businesses.

The duke also heard how they are “taking the pressure off parents” who are already dealing with the effects of the coronavirus lockdown for children with sometimes complex needs.

During the call, Mr Farrally said: “You’ll know yourself, the hardest time is dinner time.”

Father-of-three William laughed and replied: “It depends what’s on the table.

“If parents put something on that children love, dinner time goes very well.

“But if you put something on the table they don’t want to do, that’s another ball game.”

In a second call, to Finding Your Feet, the duke spoke to founder Corinne Hutton, who was given a 5% chance of surviving sepsis in 2013 and had her hand amputated and legs amputated below the knee.

After setting up the charity to help others she became the first quadruple amputee to climb Ben Nevis, the first female quadruple amputee to climb Mount Kilimanjaro and the first Scot to receive a double hand transplant.

The duke told her: “You’re a huge inspiration. I’m so pleased the NET have found you and you’ve found them and that relationship is helping.”

Also on the call was Stephen McAtamany, one of the charity’s beneficiaries, who had his left leg amputated below the knee in 1988 after a motorbike accident and now sports a leopard-print limb.

