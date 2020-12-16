Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge release Christmas card photo

Published: 10:00 PM December 16, 2020

The 2020 Christmas card of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge which features an image taken in the autumn by photographer Matt Porteous showing the Duke and Duchess with their three children Prince George (left), Princess Charlotte (right) and Prince Louis at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. Picture: Matt Porteous - Credit: Matt Porteous

Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge have released their official Christmas card photograph showing their family relaxing at their Norfolk home.

William and Kate are pictured sitting on a bail of hay at Anmer Hall, near Sandringham, with their children in the image from their festive card sent to friends, associates and their organisations and charities.

Prince George, aged seven, Princess Charlotte, aged five, and two-year-old Prince Louis are pictured smiling as they sit with their parents, who are also beaming.

The Cambridges and their children are all casually dressed for their Christmas photograph, which has a large woodpile as its backdrop.

Photographer Matt Porteous took the image and has received royal commissions in the past from William and Kate, including capturing behind the scenes moments from Louis' christening.

The release of the picture follows the rare public appearance of the Cambridges' children who, with their parents, attended a London pantomime on Friday for key workers and their families.