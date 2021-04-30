Prince William and Kate Middleton release video of their Norfolk life

Published: 11:38 AM April 30, 2021

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released a video showing them enjoying themselves in Norfolk with their three young children - Credit: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Will Warr

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released a video of themselves enjoying time in Norfolk with their three children.

The 39-second clip, posted on their official Twitter account, shows the couple at Anmer Hall, and on sand dunes at a nearby beach with seven-year-old Prince George, Princess Charlotte, five, and three-year-old Prince Louis.

The couple, who are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary, lived at the hall while Prince William worked as a pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance and have spent lockdown at their country retreat on the Sandringham Estate.

In a tweet accompanying the clip, which was created by filmmaker Will Warr, William and Kate thanked those who had sent "kind messages" to mark the milestone.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge photographed at Kensington Palace this week to mark their 10th wedding anniversary - Credit: Chris Floyd/Camera Press

The personal message, signed W&C, said: "Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary. We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family."

The video offers a rare glimpse into the Cambridges' family life. At one point, it shows the royal couple sharing a joke with their youngest son, Prince Louis, while at another the whole family are seen toasting marshmallows over a bonfire.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary - Credit: Chris Floyd/Camera Press

You may also want to watch:

The family look happy in each other's company, with both the duke and duchess shown chasing, playing and holding hands with their children.Earlier, the royal family offered their congratulations to the couple on their anniversary.

A message on the monarchy's official social media accounts marking William and Kate's milestone decade of marriage said: "Wishing The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge a very happy wedding anniversary.

The Cambridges released two tender portraits to mark the occasion on Thursday, with the royal family also sharing throwback images of the couple's wedding day on Instagram.

The new pictures - taken at Kensington Palace earlier this week by photographer Chris Floyd - capture William and Kate smiling and in a relaxed mood. The couple are seen cuddling each other in one shot while William stares intently at his beaming wife in the other.