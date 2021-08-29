Prince William and Kate considering move to Windsor
- Credit: Matt Porteous
Prince William and Kate are said to be considering moving to Windsor and have been "eyeing up" accommodation options that would benefit their children.
The Royals are reported to be "seriously considering" a change of location to be closer to the Queen and to prepare for a more senior role in the Royal Family.
A source told The Mail on Sunday that William and Kate had been "eyeing up" accommodation options in the Windsor area that would be suitable for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
The Cambridges currently split their time between Kensington Palace in London, where they also have their offices, and their country home of Anmer Hall in Norfolk, which was a wedding gift from the Queen.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made the home on the Sandringham Estate their permanent residency from 2015 to 2017 following refurbishment work, and it worked well for them at the time as William was working as a helicopter pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.
They also wanted to keep their children away from the public eye, The Mail on Sunday reported. But with their older two children at school in London, a source said it has become quite far to travel for the weekend.
The source said: "Anmer Hall made sense while William was a helicopter pilot in East Anglia and it was useful for Christmases at Sandringham, but it doesn’t really work any more.
"It’s a little too far away for weekends, but Windsor is a perfect compromise. They are eyeing up options in the area."
The move to Windsor would take them closer to the Queen, who is reported to have plans to base herself permanently there once she returns from her summer holiday in Balmoral.
The Queen and Prince Philip stayed at Windsor during the lockdown.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge move would also bring them closer to Kate's family, who live 40 miles away in Bucklebury.
Prince William and Kate spent lockdown on their country retreat in Norfolk, which is close to the Queen's Sandringham residence.
In June, Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte showed their support locally by starting a Sandringham race event.