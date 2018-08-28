Search

Prince William and Kate pose at their Norfolk home for Christmas card

PUBLISHED: 12:15 14 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:49 14 December 2018

This photograph taken in the Autumn by Matt Porteous, shows The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses Christmas card this year. Photo: PRESS ASSOCIATION

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Christmas card features a photo of them in the grounds of their Norfolk home this year.

This photograph taken by Chris Allerton of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at their Wedding Reception at Frogmore House on 19th May features on their Royal Highnesses Christmas card this year. Photo: PRESS ASSOCIATIONThis photograph taken by Chris Allerton of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at their Wedding Reception at Frogmore House on 19th May features on their Royal Highnesses Christmas card this year. Photo: PRESS ASSOCIATION

The picture shows the Duchess of Cambridge cradling baby Louis - who is now almost eight months old - as she rests against a tree trunk at their Anmer Hall home with the Duke of Cambridge.

Three-year-old Charlotte stands on the trunk with her arms around her parents’ shoulders, while five-year-old George playfully holds on to his father as he stands one-legged in wellies on the trunk.

Harry and Meghan have chosen an image showing them with their arms wrapped around each other’s waists on their wedding night for their Christmas card,

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the new photo from their evening wedding reception, showing them hand-in-hand as fireworks erupt in the grounds of Frogmore House, a 17th century royal residence in Windsor near Frogmore Cottage, where they will live from early next year.

Anmer Hall, Anmer in 2013. Picture: Ian BurtAnmer Hall, Anmer in 2013. Picture: Ian Burt

Both cards were released on Friday, along with one from the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall in which the couple are pictured on a bench in their Clarence House garden gazing at each other.

Harry and Meghan were photographed by Chris Allerton on May 19, while William and Kate chose an autumn picture taken by Matt Porteous.

In Charles and Camilla’s card, the duchess is wearing a cream and crape dress by Fiona Clare in the image, the same outfit she wore for the prince’s official 70th birthday pictures which featured the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

In the Christmas photograph, the heir to the throne is wearing an Anderson and Sheppard suit, shoes by Crockett and Jones and a Turnbull and Asser shirt.

The message in the card reads: “Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year.”

The photograph was taken by Hugo Burnand, who is used to working with members of the Royal Family as he took the wedding pictures of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s nuptials in 2011 and Charles and Camilla’s big day in 2005.

Charles also asked the photographer to take the birthday image which marked his 60th year in 2008, and he has taken a portrait picture of the duchess.

