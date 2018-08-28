Prince Philip crash - The day after the night before
PUBLISHED: 16:04 18 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:23 18 January 2019
Glass from a smashed window and fragments of wing mirrors were the only remaining signs of the Duke’s crash in West Norfolk on Friday.
That and the freezing weather did not deter the nation’s media from assembling at the road side of the A149 near King’s Lynn.
More than 20 vehicles carrying reporters, crews and equipment lined the junction between Babingley and West Newton at the B1439 with television, radio, newspapers and photographers all hoping to get a different angle on the story.
Babingley is such a small village it doesn’t even house a cafe or a local pub that could be used as shelter for those who had converged there.
Some members of the public voiced their concerns on social media at having such ‘a media circus’ in the area, while drivers passing by honked their horns and waved from open windows.