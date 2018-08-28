Prince Philip crash - The day after the night before

Media gather at the roadside of the A149 at Babingley where the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, had an accident. Photo: Emily Prince Archant

Glass from a smashed window and fragments of wing mirrors were the only remaining signs of the Duke’s crash in West Norfolk on Friday.

Media gathering at the site of the crash on the A149 at Babingley which involved the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip. Photo: Emily Prince Media gathering at the site of the crash on the A149 at Babingley which involved the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip. Photo: Emily Prince

That and the freezing weather did not deter the nation’s media from assembling at the road side of the A149 near King’s Lynn.

More than 20 vehicles carrying reporters, crews and equipment lined the junction between Babingley and West Newton at the B1439 with television, radio, newspapers and photographers all hoping to get a different angle on the story.

Babingley is such a small village it doesn’t even house a cafe or a local pub that could be used as shelter for those who had converged there.

Some members of the public voiced their concerns on social media at having such ‘a media circus’ in the area, while drivers passing by honked their horns and waved from open windows.