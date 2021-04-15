Gallery
'Ahead of his time' - Prince Philip's Lowestoft visits remembered
- Credit: JOHN KERR
Poignant memories are continuing to be shared as Lowestoft and the East Suffolk district joins the nation in mourning the death of Prince Philip.
Remembering The Duke of Edinburgh, the Union Flag is being flown at half mast across the area - at Royal Plain, at the East Suffolk council offices, at Lowestoft South fire station, at Lowestoft police station and at Bungay Castle.
With the RNLI flag being flown at half mast at Lowestoft Lifeboat Station, ex-Navy man Len Manners, of Rounces Lane, Carlton Colville, has flown a white ensign at half mast.
The ensign is also being flown at half mast at the Royal Norfolk & Suffolk Yacht Club on Royal Plain, of which Prince Philip was patron.
Ahead of a national, one-minute silence being observed at 3pm on Saturday, the chairman of East Suffolk Council, Keith Robinson, will be attending the Suffolk Service of Commemoration on Friday at 3.30pm at St Edmundsbury Cathedral.
You may also want to watch:
Mr Robinson said: “On behalf of East Suffolk Council, our residents and communities, I would like to express our deep sadness following the passing of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.“
The Mayor of Lowestoft, Alan Green, will also be attending the Suffolk Service of Commemoration. He said: "On behalf of the town of Lowestoft, and councillors and officers of Lowestoft Town Council, I would like to express our deep sadness following the passing of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh."
Most Read
- 1 Man killed and three wounded in multiple stabbing
- 2 Woman left with 'serious back injuries' after pub fight
- 3 Police and air ambulance called to major incident near Norwich
- 4 Driver flees after crashing into level crossing
- 5 Delivery driver fined for 'flagrant' seafront stunt caught on CCTV
- 6 Publican employs security after football team's bid to break rules
- 7 Man staged his own kidnap to get ransom from his family
- 8 Norwich pub's shock after city council refuse outdoor seating bid
- 9 Day of two halves - Footballer wins £80,000 and breaks leg in 24 hours
- 10 Hairdressers working 12-hour days to recoup Covid losses
There will be a special service of commemoration for the life of Prince Philip at Pakefield Parish Church, taking place at All Saints' and St Margaret's Church on Friday, April 16. It will include prayers for The Queen and members of the Royal Family from 6pm. To attend you need to book a seat on 01502 516800 or email rector@pakefieldchurch.com
Speaking in the House of Commons this week, Waveney MP Peter Aldous paid tribute to Prince Philip.
Mr Aldous said: "On behalf of the constituents of Waveney, I extend their and my condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and all her family on the sad passing of the Duke of Edinburgh, who has been at her side for more than 73 years."
Paying tribute to his "unstinting service and loyalty to the Queen, the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth," Mr Aldous said Prince Philip "was a man who was ahead of his time" while also being "a down-to-earth person with no airs and graces."
There have been numerous visits to Lowestoft over the years by the longest serving royal consort in British history.
Having completed 22,219 solo engagements and 5,493 speeches since 1952, the earliest recorded visit by The Duke to Lowestoft date back to the 1950s.
According to online footage, Prince Philip watched yachts competing in the Dragon Class Yachts International Cup at Lowestoft, before presenting prizes to winners at the RNSYC.
After visiting the fish labs in Lowestoft in 1952 - which is now at the site of CEFAS in the town - between 1953 and 1956 the Duke made three visits to Richards shipyard and Brooke Marine.
On May 2, 1956 the Duke of Edinburgh visited various locations, as he cast off the rope of the new trawler 'Boston Herald' on her maiden voyage, before opening the South Pavilion Pier.
At the time it was reported as "taking the place of a smaller building which had to be demolished due to enemy action."
After visiting Bird's Eye in 1960, there was a further tour of Brooke Marine shipyard in 1967 with Prince Philip accompanied by Harry L Dowsett and officials.
In June 1978 The Duke visited Lowestoft to open an extension to Lowestoft Maritime Society and Museum in Sparrows Nest as the Bill Solomon Room was unveiled.
And there were huge crowds in August 1985, as the Queen and Prince Philip officially opened Lowestoft Museum in Broad House, Oulton Broad - with the guestbook signed by both at the opening still a popular attraction today.
People lined the streets and gathered in Lowestoft town centre around the former Woolworth store as Queen Elizabeth Place was opened with the official unveiling of the clock and precinct.