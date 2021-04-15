'Ahead of his time' - Prince Philip's Lowestoft visits remembered

Gallery

Published: 8:47 AM April 15, 2021

The Queen and Prince Philip after Queen Elizabeth Place was opened in Lowestoft in 1985. Picture: John Kerr - Credit: JOHN KERR

Poignant memories are continuing to be shared as Lowestoft and the East Suffolk district joins the nation in mourning the death of Prince Philip.

Remembering The Duke of Edinburgh, the Union Flag is being flown at half mast across the area - at Royal Plain, at the East Suffolk council offices, at Lowestoft South fire station, at Lowestoft police station and at Bungay Castle.

The Union Flag being flown at Royal Plain, Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

The Union Flag being flown at half mast at East Suffolk Council's headquarters at Lowestoft South. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

The Union Flag being flown at half-mast at Lowestoft South fire station. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

The Union Flag being flown at Lowestoft police station. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

The Union Flag being flown at half mast at Bungay Castle. Picture: Trevor Page - Credit: Trevor Page

With the RNLI flag being flown at half mast at Lowestoft Lifeboat Station, ex-Navy man Len Manners, of Rounces Lane, Carlton Colville, has flown a white ensign at half mast.

The RNLI Flag being flown at Lowestoft Lifeboat station. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

Ex Navy man, Len Manners of Rounces Lane, Carlton Colville, flies a white ensign at half mast. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

The ensign is also being flown at half mast at the Royal Norfolk & Suffolk Yacht Club on Royal Plain, of which Prince Philip was patron.

The ensign is being flown at half-mast at the Royal Norfolk & Suffolk Yacht Club on Royal Plain, of which Prince Philip was patron. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

Ahead of a national, one-minute silence being observed at 3pm on Saturday, the chairman of East Suffolk Council, Keith Robinson, will be attending the Suffolk Service of Commemoration on Friday at 3.30pm at St Edmundsbury Cathedral.

Mr Robinson said: “On behalf of East Suffolk Council, our residents and communities, I would like to express our deep sadness following the passing of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.“

The Mayor of Lowestoft, Alan Green, will also be attending the Suffolk Service of Commemoration. He said: "On behalf of the town of Lowestoft, and councillors and officers of Lowestoft Town Council, I would like to express our deep sadness following the passing of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh."

There will be a special service of commemoration for the life of Prince Philip at Pakefield Parish Church, taking place at All Saints' and St Margaret's Church on Friday, April 16. It will include prayers for The Queen and members of the Royal Family from 6pm. To attend you need to book a seat on 01502 516800 or email rector@pakefieldchurch.com

Speaking in the House of Commons this week, Waveney MP Peter Aldous paid tribute to Prince Philip.

Waveney MP Peter Aldous. Picture: Submitted - Credit: Peter Aldous

Mr Aldous said: "On behalf of the constituents of Waveney, I extend their and my condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and all her family on the sad passing of the Duke of Edinburgh, who has been at her side for more than 73 years."

Paying tribute to his "unstinting service and loyalty to the Queen, the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth," Mr Aldous said Prince Philip "was a man who was ahead of his time" while also being "a down-to-earth person with no airs and graces."

There have been numerous visits to Lowestoft over the years by the longest serving royal consort in British history.

Having completed 22,219 solo engagements and 5,493 speeches since 1952, the earliest recorded visit by The Duke to Lowestoft date back to the 1950s.

According to online footage, Prince Philip watched yachts competing in the Dragon Class Yachts International Cup at Lowestoft, before presenting prizes to winners at the RNSYC.

After visiting the fish labs in Lowestoft in 1952 - which is now at the site of CEFAS in the town - between 1953 and 1956 the Duke made three visits to Richards shipyard and Brooke Marine.

The Duke Of Edinburgh at Lowestoft on May 2 1956. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

The Duke Of Edinburgh on the station at Lowestoft in 1956. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

On May 2, 1956 the Duke of Edinburgh visited various locations, as he cast off the rope of the new trawler 'Boston Herald' on her maiden voyage, before opening the South Pavilion Pier.

The Duke Of Edinburgh near the South Pier at Lowestoft in May 1956. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

At the time it was reported as "taking the place of a smaller building which had to be demolished due to enemy action."

The Duke Of Edinburgh inspecting troops in Lowestoft in 1956. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

After visiting Bird's Eye in 1960, there was a further tour of Brooke Marine shipyard in 1967 with Prince Philip accompanied by Harry L Dowsett and officials.

Prince Philip at Birds Eye in 1960. Picture: Pathe archive image - Credit: Pathe archive image

Prince Philip on a tour of Brooke Marine on October 26, 1967. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant

The Duke Of Edinburgh accompanied by Brooke Marine shipyard chairman Harry Dowsett, during a tour of the yard in 1967. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

In June 1978 The Duke visited Lowestoft to open an extension to Lowestoft Maritime Society and Museum in Sparrows Nest as the Bill Solomon Room was unveiled.

The Duke of Edinburgh examines the Prunier Trophy during a visit to the Lowestoft and East Suffolk maritime Society Museum at Sparrow's Nest in 1978. With him is the Society's chairman Roy French. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

And there were huge crowds in August 1985, as the Queen and Prince Philip officially opened Lowestoft Museum in Broad House, Oulton Broad - with the guestbook signed by both at the opening still a popular attraction today.

Prince Philip greeting some Lowestoft residents in 1985 in the town centre. Picture: John Kerr - Credit: John Kerr

People lined the streets and gathered in Lowestoft town centre around the former Woolworth store as Queen Elizabeth Place was opened with the official unveiling of the clock and precinct.

The Queen and Prince Philip after unveiling a plaque in Queen Elizabeth II Place in Lowestoft in August 1985. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

Did you manage to see the Queen on her visit to Lowestoft in 1985? Picture: JOHN KERR - Credit: JOHN KERR

The Queen receiving flowers from some of the younger members of the crowd. Picture: JOHN KERR - Credit: JOHN KERR







