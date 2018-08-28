Prince Philip crash was ‘shock to all concerned’

The Duke of Edinburgh's car after it was involved in a collision at Babingley, near King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

A crash in which the Duke of Edinburgh’s car overturned was “a shock to all concerned”, reveals a letter to wellwishers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Prince Philip's car being made ready for recovery after he was involved in a crash on the A149 at Babingley, near King’s Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop Prince Philip's car being made ready for recovery after he was involved in a crash on the A149 at Babingley, near King’s Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Prince Philip has thanked members of the public who wrote to him after the accident at Babingley, near King’s Lynn, on January 17.

The note, signed by the duke’s correspondence secretary Suzy Lethbridge, says: “The Duke of Edinburgh thanks you for your kind message of good wishes following the recent accident near Sandringham.

“It was a shock for all concerned. The Norfolk emergency services were quick to respond and assist those involved.”

Philip, who walked away from the crash unharmed, told passers-by who helped to pull him from the vehicle he had been blinded by the setting sun, as he turned out of the B1439 West Newton road onto the main A149 coast road between King’s Lynn and Hunstanton.

Prince Philip, who has thanked wellwishers for writing to him after his recent car crash. Picture: Matthew Usher. Prince Philip, who has thanked wellwishers for writing to him after his recent car crash. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Two women in the other vehicle involved, a Kia, received minor injuries, while a baby in the back seat was unharmed.

Philip, who walked away from the crash unharmed, told passers-by who helped to pull him from the vehicle he had been blinded by the setting sun, as he turned out of the B1439 West Newton road onto the main A149 coast road between King’s Lynn and Hunstanton.

Two women in the other vehicle involved, a Kia, received minor injuries, while a baby in the back seat was unharmed.

Both drivers were breathalissed after the incident and the Duke passsed an eyesight test.

The Duke later apologised to passenger Emma Fairweather, 46, who suffered a broken wrist and driver Ellie Townsend, 28, who suffered cuts to her knees.