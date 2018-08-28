Prince Philip crash was ‘shock to all concerned’
PUBLISHED: 16:27 05 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:29 05 February 2019
Archant
A crash in which the Duke of Edinburgh’s car overturned was “a shock to all concerned”, reveals a letter to wellwishers.
Prince Philip has thanked members of the public who wrote to him after the accident at Babingley, near King’s Lynn, on January 17.
The note, signed by the duke’s correspondence secretary Suzy Lethbridge, says: “The Duke of Edinburgh thanks you for your kind message of good wishes following the recent accident near Sandringham.
“It was a shock for all concerned. The Norfolk emergency services were quick to respond and assist those involved.”
Philip, who walked away from the crash unharmed, told passers-by who helped to pull him from the vehicle he had been blinded by the setting sun, as he turned out of the B1439 West Newton road onto the main A149 coast road between King’s Lynn and Hunstanton.
Two women in the other vehicle involved, a Kia, received minor injuries, while a baby in the back seat was unharmed.
Philip, who walked away from the crash unharmed, told passers-by who helped to pull him from the vehicle he had been blinded by the setting sun, as he turned out of the B1439 West Newton road onto the main A149 coast road between King’s Lynn and Hunstanton.
Two women in the other vehicle involved, a Kia, received minor injuries, while a baby in the back seat was unharmed.
Both drivers were breathalissed after the incident and the Duke passsed an eyesight test.
The Duke later apologised to passenger Emma Fairweather, 46, who suffered a broken wrist and driver Ellie Townsend, 28, who suffered cuts to her knees.
Comments have been disabled on this article.