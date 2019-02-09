Video

Prince Philip surrenders driving licence after Sandringham crash

Prince Philip's, the Duke of Edinburgh, car being made ready for recovery after he was involved in a road traffic accident on the A149 at Babingley, near King’s Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop Archant

Prince Philip has surrendered his driving licence after being involved in a crash on the Sandringham Estate and then being spotted behind the wheel without a seatbelt.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Duke of Edinburgh, 97, voluntarily gave up his credentials today, Saturday, February 9, Buckingham Palace said.

He apologised for his part in an accident near King’s Lynn when his Land Rover Freelander collided with another car last month, leaving two women needing hospital treatment.

He was seen less than 24 hours after the crash receiving a replacement car after his had been destroyed.

The car was an exact replica of the one he had been driving in the crash.

The Duke of Edinburgh. Picture: Leon Neal/PA Wire The Duke of Edinburgh. Picture: Leon Neal/PA Wire

The following day he was pictured driving without a seatbelt, prompting criticism.

A statement from Buckingham Palace said: “After careful consideration the Duke of Edinburgh has taken the decision to voluntarily surrender his driving licence.”

The duke’s driving woes began when his car flipped over after he pulled out into a busy A road and collided with a Kia, carrying a nine-month old boy, his mother and another passenger.

He escaped injury, but passenger Emma Fairweather broke her wrist and called for the duke to be prosecuted if he was found to be at a fault.

A replacement Land Rover being delivered to the Duke of Edinburgh at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk. Picture: Geoff Robinson A replacement Land Rover being delivered to the Duke of Edinburgh at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk. Picture: Geoff Robinson

A police spokesman said: “Norfolk Police can confirm that the 97 year old driver of the Land Rover involved in the collision at Sandringham on Thursday, January 17 2019 has voluntarily surrendered his licence to officers.

“We will follow the standard procedure and return the licence to the DVLA.

“The investigation file for the collision has been passed to the Crown Prosecution Service for their consideration.”

In a letter dated January 21, Philip wished her a “speedy recovery” and said he “failed to see the car coming”, the Sunday Mirror reported.

He blamed the low, bright sun for obscuring his vision, adding he was “very contrite about the consequences”.

Police issued him with “suitable words of advice” and said “any appropriate action” would be taken if necessary.