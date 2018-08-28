Video

‘Undoubtedly the roads will be safer’ - Norfolk woman in crash with Prince Philip gives verdict as he surrenders driving licence

Emma Fairweather was interviewed on This Morning earlier this month about being a victim in Prince Philip's crash.

A Norfolk woman who was involved in a crash with Prince Philip today said she “feels safer” now that the he is off the road after handing in his licence.

He surrendered his driving licence after being involved in a crash on the Sandringham Estate and then being spotted behind the wheel without a seatbelt.

The Duke of Edinburgh, 97, voluntarily gave up his credentials on Saturday, February 9, Buckingham Palace said.

He apologised for his part in an accident near King’s Lynn when his Land Rover Freelander collided with another car last month, leaving two women needing hospital treatment.

Ms Fairweather, 46, from King’s Lynn, broke her wrist in the crash. She told the Sunday Mirror that it was the “sensible” and the “right thing to do”.

Prince Philip's, the Duke of Edinburgh, car being made ready for recovery after he was involved in a road traffic accident on the A149 at Babingley, near King's Lynn.

The mum-of-two said: “He’s making the most sensible decision he can.

“It’s a shame he didn’t make it a bit sooner but it’s the right thing to do.

“Undoubtedly the roads will be safer now. It won’t have been easy for him to make as it is a loss of independence. But he can work around it.”

He was seen less than 24 hours after the crash receiving a replacement car after his had been destroyed.

The Duke of Edinburgh.

The car was an exact replica of the one he had been driving in the crash.

The following day he was pictured driving without a seatbelt, prompting criticism.

A statement from Buckingham Palace said: “After careful consideration the Duke of Edinburgh has taken the decision to voluntarily surrender his driving licence.”

The duke’s driving woes began when his car flipped over after he pulled out into a busy A road and collided with a Kia, carrying a nine-month old boy, his mother and another passenger.

A replacement Land Rover being delivered to the Duke of Edinburgh at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

He escaped injury, but passenger Emma Fairweather broke her wrist and called for the duke to be prosecuted if he was found to be at a fault.

In a letter dated January 21, Philip wished her a “speedy recovery” and said he “failed to see the car coming”, the Sunday Mirror reported.

He blamed the low, bright sun for obscuring his vision, adding he was “very contrite about the consequences”.

Police issued him with “suitable words of advice” and said “any appropriate action” would be taken if necessary.