Prince Philip 'spotted behind wheel for first time since giving up licence' following Norfolk crash

PUBLISHED: 08:49 19 April 2019 | UPDATED: 08:49 19 April 2019

Prince Philip's, the Duke of Edinburgh, car being made ready for recovery after he was involved in a road traffic accident on the A149 at Babingley, near King’s Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Prince Philip has reportedly been spotted in the grounds of Windsor Castle driving for the first time since voluntarily surrendering his licence following a crash in Norfolk.

Philip gave up his licence after being involved in a crash in January that left two women in another vehicle hurt, while a baby with them was uninjured.

The incident happened on the A149 at Babingley when his Land Rover Freelander collided with a car and flipped over, leaving him trapped before being rescued by a passing motorist.

Philip faced criticism for taking too long to contact the occupants of the other car and for being seen driving without his seat belt in the days that followed.

The duke later apologised for his part in the incident.

Although he has given up driving on public roads, he is still legally allowed to drive around private royal estates.

Philip, who is ranger of Windsor Great Park, was pictured behind the wheel of his Land Rover wearing glasses as he apparently drove in the castle's grounds.

In February, the Crown Prosecution Service said the duke would face no further action over the car crash.

Chris Long, Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS East of England, said at the time it had been decided it was not in the public interest to prosecute.

