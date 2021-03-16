News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press

Prince Philip discharged from hospital after recovering from infection

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 12:45 PM March 16, 2021   
The Duke of Edinburgh leaves King Edward VII's Hospital, London, where he had been staying for treat

The Duke of Edinburgh leaves King Edward VII Hospital, London, where he had been staying for treatment following his heart surgery at St Bartholomew's Hospital - Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

The Duke of Edinburgh has been reunited with the Queen after leaving hospital following a month-long stay receiving treatment.

Philip, 99, is said to be in good spirits after spending 28 nights as an in-patient - his longest ever spell in hospital.

He was initially receiving care for an infection then underwent heart surgery for a pre-existing condition.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: "The Duke of Edinburgh has today been discharged from King Edward VII's Hospital and has returned to Windsor Castle, following treatment for an infection and a successful procedure for a pre-existing condition.

"His Royal Highness wishes to thank all the medical staff who looked after him at both King Edward VII's Hospital and St Bartholomew's Hospital, and everyone who has sent their good wishes."

Philip was pushed in a wheelchair to a waiting car when he left the private hospital in central London on Tuesday morning, after first being admitted on February 16.

The duke was partially obscured by a screen erected at the rear of the hospital but a man appeared to help him into the chauffeur-driven saloon.

Wearing a white shirt and yellow jumper, Philip turned to look at the large media presence outside King Edward VII's as the car pulled away, and he was driven to Windsor.

He was initially taken to King Edward VII's Hospital by car a month ago after feeling unwell at Windsor. But two weeks later was moved to St Bartholomew's Hospital in the City of London by ambulance where he had a successful procedure on a pre-existing heart condition on March 3, just three months before his 100th birthday.

A few days later he was transferred back to King Edward's to recuperate and to continue his treatment.

The Duke has spent much of his time at Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate since he retired from public life three four years ago.

It is not clear when he might return to Norfolk.

