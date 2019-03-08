Doctor Who actor Matt Smith praises Prince Philip’s ‘amazing’ attitude after Norfolk crash

Matt Smith has praised the Duke of Edinburgh, saying he showed an unflappable attitude after his car crash in Norfolk. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire PA Archive/PA Images

Former Doctor Who actor and UEA graduate Matt Smith has praised the Duke of Edinburgh, for his attitude after a car crash in Norfolk earlier this year.

Prince Philip's, the Duke of Edinburgh, car being made ready for recovery after he was involved in a road traffic accident on the A149 at Babingley, near King’s Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop Prince Philip's, the Duke of Edinburgh, car being made ready for recovery after he was involved in a road traffic accident on the A149 at Babingley, near King’s Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Smith has come to know the royal he portrayed in Netflix series The Crown and has shared his love for the duke.

The actor hailed Prince Philip’s reaction to a crash on January 17 at Babingley, near King’s Lynn, praising his unruffled response.

Smith has said that his interest in the royals has grown and he found the duke to be more than a “doddering old fool”.

The 97-year-old royal’s Land Rover overturned when it was involved in a collision with a Kia, which occurred when he was apparently dazzled by the low sun.

A replacement Land Rover was delivered to the Duke of Edinburgh at the Sandringham estate just hours after his car was involved in a horror crash. Picture: Geoff Robinson A replacement Land Rover was delivered to the Duke of Edinburgh at the Sandringham estate just hours after his car was involved in a horror crash. Picture: Geoff Robinson

Two women in the Kia were taken to hospital with minor injuries and a nine-month-old baby, who was in the back seat, was unharmed.

The crash happened just before 3pm at the Babingley crossroads on a stretch of the A149 which runs between the town of King’s Lynn and the north Norfolk coast.

A new Land Rover was delivered less than 24 hours later to the Sandringham Estate and he was apparently pictured driving just two days after the crash.

On February 14, the Crown Prosecution Service announced it would not be in the public interest to prosecute the duke, which was followed by a statement from police that no further action would be taken.

Media gather at the roadside of the A149 at Babingley where the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a crash. Photo: Emily Prince Media gather at the roadside of the A149 at Babingley where the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a crash. Photo: Emily Prince

Speaking to British GQ, Smith said of the crash: “I thought it was amazing in some ways that he was back in the car the next day. Getting back on the horse, that is what he does.”

He said he knew people in their 90s who drive but what he particularly liked about the duke was that he did not care. Smith has said that his appreciation for Philip and the royal family has grown since he began to research and then play the role of the duke.

He said: “Getting to know Prince Philip was very special. I love him and sort of always have.

“I was never really interested in the royals and, actually, I just thought what many people do, that he’s a doddering old fool that always says the wrong thing.

The Duke of Edinburgh. Picture: Ian Burt The Duke of Edinburgh. Picture: Ian Burt

“He’s so much more than that.”