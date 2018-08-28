Speed cameras could be installed on Prince Philip crash road

Search

PUBLISHED: 08:00 18 January 2019

The scene near to the Sandringham Estate where the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road accident while driving. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday January 17, 2019. Philip, 97, was not injured in the crash on Thursday afternoon, Buckingham Palace said. See PA story ROYAL Duke. Photo credit should read: Sam Russell/PA Wire

Speed cameras and a speed restriction could be put in place in an accident hot spot where the Duke of Edinburgh’s car overturned in a crash.

The Duke of Edinburgh's car after it was involved in a collision at Babingley, near King's Lynn, this afternoon Picture: Chris BishopThe Duke of Edinburgh's car after it was involved in a collision at Babingley, near King's Lynn, this afternoon Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk county councillors will meet on Friday to discuss measures to improve the A149, where some 40 accidents resulting in injury took place between 2012 and 2018.

A report prepared for the council’s environment, development and transport committee said that while the accident rate on the road was below the national average, the severity was higher – with five of the crashes proving fatal and 10 involving serious injury.

Calls for more support for mature drivers after Prince Philip's Norfolk crash

A safety camera scheme had been approved for the A149, the main road along the north Norfolk coast, for a stretch between Knights Hill Roadabout and Snettisham.

The council report says around £50,000 of funding has been committed to the scheme.

Following a review of the speed limit it has also been proposed to lower the limit from 60mph to 50mph on a stretch between the B139 junction and the southern B1440 roundabout.

Junction improvements will also be considered at Wolferton Road/Double Lodges Road and Church Road/Folly Road.

The Duke of Edinburgh, 97, was involved in a collision with another car, a Kia, on the A149 near Babingley near King’s Lynn on Thursday. His Freelander overturned in the incident and came to rest on the driver’s side.

Both the Duke and the other driver involved were breathalysed at the scene but Norfolk police confirmed this was standard procedure.

The Duke was uninjured in the crash but was said to be “very shaken”. Two people in the Kia were taken to hospital to receive treatment for minor injuries and have since been discharged.

