Prince William shares his and the Duke of Edinburgh's love for Norfolk

Owen Sennitt

Published: 10:37 AM September 23, 2021   
WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 21/09/2021 - Programme Name: Prince Philip: The

Prince William spoke of Prince Phillip's fondness for Norfolk in BBC documentary - Credit: BBC / Oxford Films

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have described Norfolk as a special place for them in a BBC documentary.

The documentary, which aired last night, explored the life of Prince Phillip through intimate interviews with members of the royal family. 

In 2017, the Duke of Edinburgh retired from public duties and spent much of his time at the Sandringham estate, where he has undertaken the management of the estate since 1952. 

The Sandringham Estate, comprising 20,000 acres, is not the property of the Crown but the personal h

The Sandringham estate became "an escape" for Prince Phillip - Credit: Archant

He was a familiar figure in West Norfolk, and he regularly attended official engagements and receptions for fundraising events in King's Lynn and West Norfolk. 

Prince William said: "Sandringham has always been a really important part of his life. I think for him being up here was an escape. I think he's a very practical-minded man and he likes the fact that he's been able to have an impact here.

"He's not the Queen, he's not the King, so for him, how could he make his life meaningful? He felt he could make an impact on Sandringham and other places like this. 

"He’s planted over 45km of hedgeland, 45 woods, over two million trees planted, These things really matter to the surrounding area. 

The Duke of Edinburgh greets the crowds on at the Guildhall of St. George, King's Lynn. Dated 23 October 1959 

The Duke of Edinburgh was a regular figure in West Norfolk and King's Lynn - Credit: Archant

"He’s been heavily involved, in shaping and deciding the future of the environment here. It’s really mattered to me that I’ve learnt from and been able to witness his impact on Sandringham.

"And for me, coming here, and now living here, everything he’s done has led up to Catherine and I feeling like this is a part of the country we’d want to be in.

"We love this area, it feels like home. And that’s because of what he’s created." 

Anmer Hall, Anmer. Picture: Ian Burt

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge regularly stay at Anmer Hall with their three children - Credit: Ian Burt

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have spent the past 18-months at their Norfolk home at Anmer Hall in the Sandringham estate.

They chose to ride out much of the Covid pandemic here with their three young children, and they have previously spoken of their fondness for the grounds and gardens. 

They were given the property in 2013 after their marriage, and they have lived there for long periods since. 

Royal Family
Norfolk

