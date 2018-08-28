Video

Prince Philip’s Norfolk crash is his second on East Anglian roads

The Duke of Edinburgh and the Queen leaving the Sandringham Estate in the Duke's Range Rover in 2010. Picture: Archant Archant © 2010

The Duke of Edinburgh’s car crash near King’s Lynn was not his first prang in East Anglia.

In January 1996 he was involved in a collision in Brandon on a journey from Sandringham.

His Ranger Rover and another vehicle were damaged in the collision on the High Street, which took place at 8.30am on January 31.

The Norwich Evening News reported at the time that details were exchanged between Prince Philip, then 74, and the other driver, who was in a vehicle believed to belong to Norwich-based fire safety company UK Fire.

No one was hurt in the incident.

The Duke of Edinburgh at West Newton Church. Picture: Ian Burt The Duke of Edinburgh at West Newton Church. Picture: Ian Burt

The Duke and his personal security guard, a Metorpolitan Police officer, were on their way from Sandringham to a private engagement when the crash took place.

The Duke, 97, was involved in an collision with another car on the A149 at Babingley on Thursday.

The driver and a passenger in the other car, a Kia, were taken to hospital in King’s Lynn and treated for minor injuries. Prince Philip is recuperating at Sandringham, where he has been staying with the Queen since Christmas.

The incident has prompted a road safety charity to call for changes in how mature drivers are re-tested to ensure their fitness to drive.