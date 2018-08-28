Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Prince Philip’s Norfolk crash is his second on East Anglian roads

PUBLISHED: 09:03 18 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:05 18 January 2019

The Duke of Edinburgh and the Queen leaving the Sandringham Estate in the Duke's Range Rover in 2010. Picture: Archant

The Duke of Edinburgh and the Queen leaving the Sandringham Estate in the Duke's Range Rover in 2010. Picture: Archant

Archant © 2010

The Duke of Edinburgh’s car crash near King’s Lynn was not his first prang in East Anglia.

In January 1996 he was involved in a collision in Brandon on a journey from Sandringham.

His Ranger Rover and another vehicle were damaged in the collision on the High Street, which took place at 8.30am on January 31.

The Norwich Evening News reported at the time that details were exchanged between Prince Philip, then 74, and the other driver, who was in a vehicle believed to belong to Norwich-based fire safety company UK Fire.

No one was hurt in the incident.

The Duke of Edinburgh at West Newton Church. Picture: Ian BurtThe Duke of Edinburgh at West Newton Church. Picture: Ian Burt

The Duke and his personal security guard, a Metorpolitan Police officer, were on their way from Sandringham to a private engagement when the crash took place.

The Duke, 97, was involved in an collision with another car on the A149 at Babingley on Thursday.

The driver and a passenger in the other car, a Kia, were taken to hospital in King’s Lynn and treated for minor injuries. Prince Philip is recuperating at Sandringham, where he has been staying with the Queen since Christmas.

The incident has prompted a road safety charity to call for changes in how mature drivers are re-tested to ensure their fitness to drive.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

PICTURES: Prince Philip’s car overturns in crash near Sandringham

The Duke of Edinburgh's car after it was involved in a collision at Babingley, near King's Lynn on Thursday. Picture: Chris Bishop

Prince Philip shouted ‘my legs’ after being ‘dazzled by the sun’ in crash near Sandringham

The Duke of Edinburgh. Photo: Chris Jackson/PA Wire

Holiday lodge operator with parks across East Anglia collapses into administration

Dream Lodge Group at Norfolk Park. Picture: Gregg Brown

Hundreds of lambing ewes stolen from Norfolk farm

Stock photo of Sandy Lane in East Tuddenham, off the A47, near where hundreds of sheep were stolen. PHOTO: GOOGLE

Daughter of late celebrity hairdresser takes over much loved salon

Emma Joyce, the daughter of the late Chris Chapman who cut hair for the Norwich City squad in the 70's took over her dads old salon in Brooke. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Most Read

PICTURES: Prince Philip’s car overturns in crash near Sandringham

The Duke of Edinburgh's car after it was involved in a collision at Babingley, near King's Lynn on Thursday. Picture: Chris Bishop

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

File photo of snow around the statue of Capt George Vancouver and the Custom House in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop.

Holiday lodge operator with parks across East Anglia collapses into administration

Dream Lodge Group at Norfolk Park. Picture: Gregg Brown

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

The fire service outside the Theatre Royal in Norwich following a blaze in the kitchen of the theatre. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Prince Philip shouted ‘my legs’ after being ‘dazzled by the sun’ in crash near Sandringham

The Duke of Edinburgh. Photo: Chris Jackson/PA Wire

PICTURES: Prince Philip’s car overturns in crash near Sandringham

The Duke of Edinburgh's car after it was involved in a collision at Babingley, near King's Lynn on Thursday. Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Like taking my life into my hands’ - Police and crime commissioner describes Prince Philip crash road

Norfolk police and crime commissioner Lorne Green. Pic: Sonya Duncan.

Prince Philip’s Norfolk crash is his second on East Anglian roads

The Duke of Edinburgh and the Queen leaving the Sandringham Estate in the Duke's Range Rover in 2010. Picture: Archant

Calls for more support for mature drivers after Prince Philip’s Norfolk crash

File photo of The Duke of Edinburgh driving from Sandringham Parish Church, as a Buckingham Palace spokeswoman confirmed the duke was driving when he was involved in a road accident while driving close to the Sandringham Estate. Picture Haydn West/PA Wire.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists