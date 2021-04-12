'We know he so loved Norfolk': Prince Philip's visits to Great Yarmouth remembered

Published: 5:30 AM April 12, 2021

The Duke of Edinburgh inspects Great Yarmouth Sea Cadet Unit during a visit in 1979. Dated: June 1979. - Credit: Archant Library

Poignant memories are continuing to be shared as the Great Yarmouth borough joins the nation in mourning the death of Prince Philip.

Remembering The Duke of Edinburgh, the Union Flag and Borough Flag are both flying at half-mast until 8am the day after the funeral, as a mark of respect.

A borough council spokesman said: "In order to support public safety during coronavirus, there will not be a physical book of condolence at the Town Hall or other civic venues."

People are being encouraged to send a message of condolence via the Royal Family website or email their condolences to condolences@norfolk.gov.uk

The mayor said: "We know he so loved Norfolk - and Norfolk loved and respected him in return.

"His visit with HM The Queen to Great Yarmouth in 1985 was a great honour and is fondly remembered by local residents, along with his visit in 2002 to open the former Nelson Museum."

The Duke of Edinburgh speaking to a student in a typewriting class at The Technical High School Gorleston in December 1954. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

In 1954 the Duke Of Edinburgh made a memorable visit to Great Yarmouth as he opened the first purpose technical high school in England.

He arrived at the Town Hall in Great Yarmouth on December 2, 1954, and inspected the Great Yarmouth Unit No. 160 The Sea Cadet Corps, before later unveiling the Technical High School at Gorleston in Great Yarmouth.

The Duke of Edinburgh inspecting troops in Great Yarmouth in 1954. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

The new school admitted boys and girls and was renamed in the 1970s, becoming Oriel Grammar School, before it became the Oriel High School in the 1980s.

The Duke of Edinburgh talks to officials in Great Yarmouth in 1954. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

Celebrating this opening 65 years later, in July 2019 the Mayor of Great Yarmouth, Cllr Michael Jeal, unveiled a Heritage Blue Plaque on the walls of the Ormiston Venture Academy in Gorleston courtesy of the Gorleston-on-Sea Heritage Group.

In 1968 the Duke of Edinburgh opened the Bacton Gas Terminal, at its base near Great Yarmouth, and 30 years later he returned to Bacton to open the £400 million Interconnector pipeline linking Norfolk with Zeebrugge in Belgium.

In June 1979, the Duke of Edinburgh inspected the Great Yarmouth Sea Cadet Unit during a visit.

Back in August 1985, ahead of a significant visit to Lowestoft, Queen Elizabeth II and The Duke of Edinburgh arrived on The Royal train at Yarmouth Vauxhall station, before visiting Great Yarmouth.

In 2002 the Duke of Edinburgh opened the former Nelson Museum that was housed in a Grade II listed Georgian Merchant's house on South Quay in Great Yarmouth.