Prince Philip's humorous Norfolk care home visit remembered

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 11:24 AM April 10, 2021    Updated: 11:44 AM April 10, 2021
As the nation mourns the death of Prince Philip, in Norfolk, stories are being recalled of his cheeky sense of humour from visits to venues across the county.  

And the duke certainly raised a smile among residents of one Aylsham care home.

On October 8, 2013, the Prince Philip visited the ACT Centre at St Michael's Care Complex in Aylsham to take in the centre's work and tour the facility a year after its opening.

He was in a typically mischievous mood, spotting a toddler balancing on a large inflatable ball and quipping: “Do you get bonus points if you knock her off?”

The prince was watching a group of elderly people kicking the balls around during an exercise session when he saw the great-granddaughter of one of the home's residents.

He also asked the exercise group, which included some participants older than him: "When do you get to press-ups?”

The duke took in arts, crafts, dance and carpet bowls, before signing an official portrait for the centre.

 He was also presented with a gift for his great grandchild, Prince George of Cambridge.

Prince Philip
Aylsham News
North Norfolk News

