Prince Philip car crash victim thinks he should be prosecuted if found at fault

PUBLISHED: 15:42 21 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:49 21 January 2019

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash.

Archant

A woman hurt in the car crash with Prince Philip says that if he is found to be at fault he should be prosecuted like anybody else.

Prince Philip's, the Duke of Edinburgh, car being made ready for recovery after he was involved in a road traffic accident on the A149 at Babingley, near King’s Lynn. Photo: Chris BishopPrince Philip's, the Duke of Edinburgh, car being made ready for recovery after he was involved in a road traffic accident on the A149 at Babingley, near King’s Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Emma Fairweather was a passenger in her friends Kia when it collided with the Duke’s Land Rover Freelander on the A149 at Babbingley last Thursday. Ms Fairweather sustained a broken wrist in the accident, while the driver had cuts to her knee and a nine-month-old baby boy was uninjured.

Speaking in an interview broadcast on ITV’s This Morning today , Ms Fairweather told presenters Holly Willoughby and John Barrowman, that she hadn’t yet given a statement to police about the crash.

She said: “There needs to be a decision as to whether Prince Philip and I are from the same walk of life or not, we either both receive the same treatment or we don’t.

“I’m still waiting to give a statement to the police, which I am shocked by. I haven’t had a full medical check over yet, only my arm has been checked, despite telling the hospital at the time that I had other injuries. I just feel his experience hasn’t been the same as mine.”

Broken glass and car parts on the side of the A149 near to the Sandringham Estate where the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road accident. Picture John Stillwell/PA Wire.Broken glass and car parts on the side of the A149 near to the Sandringham Estate where the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road accident. Picture John Stillwell/PA Wire.

Mrs Willoughby asked what Ms Fairweather would like to see happen from here regarding the situation, to which she explained that she’s been left with a lot of speculation and unanswered questions.

Ms Fairweather also stated that she has yet to receive an apology from the Duke of Edinburgh or an acknowledgment from somebody about how difficult this time could be for her.

However she has received contact from Mary Morrison, the Queen’s lady-in-waiting, who tried to call her on the Queen’s behalf, leaving a voicemail. “It was an hour or two before my interview in the papers became known,” she said. “It stated that the Queen wished me well and would like to call me back but she was going out for the evening.”

Prince Philip has since been seen driving a new Land Rover which Ms Fairweather branded highly insensitive and inconsiderate.

