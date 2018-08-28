Parts from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

Broken glass and car parts on the side of the A149 near to the Sandringham Estate where the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road accident. Picture John Stillwell/PA Wire.

An eBay seller is claiming to have harvested debris from the crash involving Prince Philip last week - and it is selling for more than £65,000.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An eBay seller is claiming to have parts from the crash involving Prince Philip. Picture: Archant An eBay seller is claiming to have parts from the crash involving Prince Philip. Picture: Archant

The Duke of Edinburgh, 97, was involved in a collision with another car, a Kia, on the A149 near Babingley near King’s Lynn on Thursday. His Freelander overturned in the incident and came to rest on the driver’s side.

Both the Duke and the other driver involved were breathalysed at the scene but Norfolk police confirmed this was standard procedure.

The Duke was uninjured in the crash but was said to be “very shaken”.

The driver of the Kia, a 28-year-old woman, received cuts to her knee and the second passenger, a 45-year-old woman, suffered a broken wrist.

Prince Philip's, the Duke of Edinburgh, car being made ready for recovery after he was involved in a road traffic accident on the A149 at Babingley, near King’s Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop Prince Philip's, the Duke of Edinburgh, car being made ready for recovery after he was involved in a road traffic accident on the A149 at Babingley, near King’s Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Both women were treated at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn and were discharged.

A nine-month old baby boy had been in their car at the time.

eBay seller morphius777 has an auction running for the next five days, selling ‘Prince Philip Crash Car Parts’, with 100pc of the proceeds going to Cancer Research UK.

The seller added the parts ‘may even have Philip’s DNA on them, if you wanted to clone him or anything’.

After the sale began being reported, the seller added: “These items are not stolen, they have been left at the roadside for way too long.

“It amazes me that they weren’t cleaned up on the day. “So, as opportunists do, I tidied them up.

“There’s no financial gain in this for me, ALL proceeds going to charity. ALL OF THEM. Its a bit of fun, and Cancer Research get to benefit.”