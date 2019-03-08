Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

'Ruffians and scallywags' - A brief history of Prince of Wales Road

PUBLISHED: 09:59 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:59 13 August 2019

ABC Cinema exterior. The Regent as it was formerly known opened in 1923. In 1973 it was split into a multi-screen cimema and changed its name to the ABC and in 1987 the named changed again this time to the Cannon. On October 29th 2000 the cinema was closed and there are plans (2003) to turn it into a nightclub . Taken 15 February 1986. Picture: Archant Library

ABC Cinema exterior. The Regent as it was formerly known opened in 1923. In 1973 it was split into a multi-screen cimema and changed its name to the ABC and in 1987 the named changed again this time to the Cannon. On October 29th 2000 the cinema was closed and there are plans (2003) to turn it into a nightclub . Taken 15 February 1986. Picture: Archant Library

Trouble was brewing in Prince of Wales Road, Norwich, and angry residents had raised a petition demanding action.

Norwich before the War - The Regent. Picture: Timereel/Archant LibraryNorwich before the War - The Regent. Picture: Timereel/Archant Library

They were sick of the rowdy behaviour by young ruffians and scallywags.

Nothing new in this you may think.

Prince of Wales Road is the notorious heart of club land in the 21st century, it has been described as the most dangerous street in the whole of Norfolk and more recently a "human pigsty."

The thing is, this petition was presented to the Chief Constable way back in 1927.

Regent Theatre on Prince of Wales Road. Picture: Archant LibraryRegent Theatre on Prince of Wales Road. Picture: Archant Library

In those days Norwich had its own Chief Constable, the legendary John Henry Dain who founded the Lads Club, and its own police force.

Members of The Watch Committee, as the name suggests, kept a close eye on activities in the city.

Minutes reveal: March 18 1927. Resolved.

"After hearing a report from the Chief Constable that he had received a petition from residents of Prince of Wales Road relative to the rowdyism in this road by young persons at night. And that he was using every means to stop the nuisance, that a further report be furnished to this committee in three months time."

ABC Cinema on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Picture: Steve AdamsABC Cinema on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Picture: Steve Adams

Those were the days when were still some police offers who had difficulty in reading and writing.

So, after than arresting a troublemaker which would involve a written report and a possible court appearance, there were some officers who opted for an alternative way of dealing with the situation.

That could be a traditional Norfolk "ding round the lug" and it often had the desired effect.

At the Watch Committee meeting on June 17 1927 it was written:

Newspaper advertisement for Clara Bow films at The Regent in Norwich. Picture: Archant LibraryNewspaper advertisement for Clara Bow films at The Regent in Norwich. Picture: Archant Library

You may also want to watch:

"The Chief Constable reported that the measures adopted to prevent disorderly conduct in Prince of Wales Road had been most successful and there did not appear to be any cause for complaint."

Remember that in those days trams would be clattering backwards and forwards up and down Prince of Wales Road and lads would climb on the back to get a free ride.

In 1912 one boy fell off the back into the path of a car in the road and was killed. In 1911 there were 151 vehicles registered in Norwich.

The former ABC cinema on Prince of Wales Road is set to open as Mercy night club on Thursday (23/10/03). Date: 22/10/2003 Picture: Nick ButcherThe former ABC cinema on Prince of Wales Road is set to open as Mercy night club on Thursday (23/10/03). Date: 22/10/2003 Picture: Nick Butcher

Time has not been kind to Prince of Wales Road which has become an eyesore, better seen at night than during the day...or not at all.

But now comes the news that one of the most iconic buildings, recently the Mercy nightclub, could be turned into flats and penthouses called Regents Place and Alexandra Mansions.

It is an application which may to be welcomed by many and could result in Prince of Wales Road being given the boost it so desperately needs.

The Alexandra Mansions were among first homes built following the construction of the road in the 1860s.

A roof-top terrace of 12 properties built with Grey Holkham brick, similar to the brickwork at Holkham Hall, were sold at £850 pair - a hefty sum in those days.

The Regent Cinema was built by The Alexandra Picture House and Theatre Co., which took its name from an existing 140ft frontage of shops, offices and accommodation...and what a place it was.

It opened in 1923 and had taken 17 months to build. It was a centre of entertainment.

Equipped for variety acts as well as films it had a large stage, dressings rooms and an orchestra pit. The foyer was a work of art with a fountain and a goldfish pool. There was a waiting room for latecomers and a special parking area in Mountergate at "The Rink."

Much of the fancywork disappeared in 1961 with the arrival of the ABC, then Cannon, before it closed as a cinema and became the Mercy nightclub.

As for the future...time will tell. Let's hope it will be kind to this wonderful old building which deserves to be treated with far more respect.

With thanks to Maurice Morson.

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after death of 60-year-old who fell down stairs

Two people have been arrested after Linda Rainey died from falling down the stairs. Credit: Google Maps

Norwich City fans queuing for West Ham game seats express frustration at new membership system

Norwich City fans queueing at Carrow Road for West Ham tickets. Picture Bethany Whymark.

National retailer opens first Norfolk store

VPZ has opened its first Norfolk store on Dereham High Street. Picture: Ian Burt

Daniel Farke has a message for City’s critics

Norwich City fielded a number of academy-bred prospects at Liverpool Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

BMW driver caught speeding at 107mph on A47 loses licence

A BMW driver who was caught speeding at 107mph on the A47 at Blofield has lost his licence. Photo: David Brooker

Most Read

Main route into Norwich closed as van fire causes ‘thick smoke’

Smoke on St Stephens Road in Norwich following a van fire. Picture submitted.

National retailer opens first Norfolk store

VPZ has opened its first Norfolk store on Dereham High Street. Picture: Ian Burt

Inquest opens into death of property developer

Mr Paul Garner. Photo: submitted by Mark Garner

Tributes paid to ‘larger than life’ Norwich DJ

Lauren Green aka Miss DJ Westwood who died in July 2019. Picture: Chris Harvey/ Chris Harvey Visuals

People living on NDR route slam ‘unbearable’ noise from road

Jan and Rob Evans can't sit in their garden because of noise from the NDR. Picture: Jan Evans

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich City fans queuing for West Ham game seats express frustration at new membership system

Norwich City fans queueing at Carrow Road for West Ham tickets. Picture Bethany Whymark.

Plans for improvements at two city roundabouts if funding secured

The Heartsease roundabout, Plumstead Road, Norwich PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after death of 60-year-old who fell down stairs

Two people have been arrested after Linda Rainey died from falling down the stairs. Credit: Google Maps

New heritage centre tells the story of a former RAF station

Opening of Sculthorpe heritage centre. Pictures: Ian Brown

Drivers warned roundabout will be completely closed over August bank holiday weekend

The Fiveways roundabout in Earlham Road, Norwich, will be completely shut over the August Bank Holiday weekend. Pic: Dan Grimmer
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists