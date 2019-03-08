Search

'It was a bit of a shock' - city street closed due to fire in tower block flat

PUBLISHED: 18:17 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:21 23 July 2019

Residents in Grosvenor House on Prince of Wales Road were evacuated due to smoke from a fire in a upper storey flat just before 3pm on Tuesday, July 23rd Picture: JESSICA FRANK-KEYES

JESSICA FRANK-KEYES

A busy city centre street was at the centre of a major response from the emergency services due to a fire in a tower block flat.

Residents in Grosvenor House in Prince of Wales Road were evacuated due to smoke from a fire in a upper storey flat just before 3pm today (Tuesday, July 23).

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) sent nine appliances to the blaze, which was extinguished after fire fighters entered the building to find a burning cooker.

Duncan Ashworth, NFRS group manager, said: "We were alerted to a report of a fire in the fourth floor of a high rise building.

"Due to the structure, it gets a larger attendance response.

"We worked with police and the ambulance service to clear an area where we could work from."

He added: "A small fire was discovered in a flat on the fourth floor and quickly extinguished.

"We're now in the process of ventilating the flat and the corridor and returning Prince of Wales Road back to normality."

Neighbours described their shock at finding their building surrounded by firefighters.

Resident Alex Campagnac said: "We just finished work and came home and saw the fire engines.

"We didn't think it would be our building. It was a bit of a shock.

"We only moved in in April."

The 26-year-old factory worker added: "It's good no one's hurt."

And 20-year-old factory worker Aureja Uzkuraite said: "I am also in a bit of shock. You just don't expect it to happen at your home."

Construction workers carrying out roadworks in the area said they saw no smoke at the property, around 300m from the station.

Fire engines from Carrow, Sprowston, Earlham, Hethersett, Wroxham, Wymondham, Long Stratton and Loddon used breathing apparatus, hoses and main jets to extinguish the flames.

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) said: "We were alerted to this incident, and sent one ambulance and one ambulance officer vehicle, but no patients required hospital transport."

Norfolk Police attended to help with traffic control, and the road, which was closed both ways from the bridge to the St Faiths Lane junction, was reopened by 6pm.

The building, previously an office block and KFC food outlet, was developed into almost 80 studio, one and two-bedroom flats by Regency Residential and Intro Developments, and the properties went on sale in 2018.

It was also the site of a former dance hall, known as the Grosvenor Rooms, where The Beatles performed in May 1963.y nine places

