Hotel wants security fencing due to ‘unmanageable’ amount of anti-social behaviour

The Nelson Premier Inn on Price of Wales Road is seeking permission to cover five openings with fences and gates to improve security. Photo: Google Archant

A Norwich hotel wants to install security fencing around its site due to an “unmanageable” amount of anti-social behaviour in the area.

The Nelson Premier Inn on Price of Wales Road is seeking permission to cover five openings with fences and gates to improve security.

A planning application to Norwich City Council states the company has already installed fencing around the Undercroft car park as it was a “matter of urgency”.

Walsingham Planning, on behalf of Premier Inn, said: “The Premier Inn site includes a number of openings and covered areas which currently attract an unmanageable amount of anti-social behaviour.

“In order to improve security on the site for its guests and staff and avoid further damages, it is therefore proposed to install fencing and gates within these key areas.”

Similar gates, less than 2m high, were previously installed to prevent access to the hotel’s courtyard area.